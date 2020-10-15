Chicago Philharmonic & Visceral Dance Chicago's The Dream Is Featured On HEAR IT TOGETHER

Chicago Philharmonic and Visceral Dance Chicago's striking collaboration,The Dream, returns on Sunday, November 1.

Chicago Philharmonic and Visceral Dance Chicago's striking collaboration,The Dream, returns on Sunday, November 1 as part of the Philharmonic's "Hear it Together" series.

Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Scott Speck continues as host for November's The Dream which marks the second live-streamed event of Chicago Philharmonic's 31st Season: Together. Joining Speck throughout the event is Founder and Artistic Director of Visceral Dance Chicago Nick Pupillo. The pair will discuss the process of collaborating on a project where "the dance and music are equal partners" creating a performance that is "a music/dance hybrid that is more than the sum of its parts" (Speck).

A theatrical reimagining of Fyodor Dostoevsky's "The Dream of a Ridiculous Man," this story is a journey of redemption and renewal. The program features a diverse range of musical selections ranging from Rachmaninoff to Radiohead curated and performed by the Chicago Philharmonic with astonishing choreography and dance from Visceral Dance Chicago. The event starts promptly at 4 PM with a NEXT! performance from Jose Vidal, clarinet, and Oliver Talukder, oboe, of The People's Music School introduced by Executive Director, Tom Bracy.

Fall programming support for "Hear it Together" encourages loyal patrons and donors to make a suggested donation of $15.00 for each program. For full access to the three-concert series the suggested donation is $45.00 for individuals and $70.00 for families. In honor of supporting donations to Fall "Hear it Together" programming, donors will receive information about how to view the password-protected event live. Following the live-stream, donors will have 24-hour access to the recorded version. Donations can be made by visiting http://chicagophilharmonic.org/HearItTogether.

"HEAR IT TOGETHER" - THE DREAM

Sunday, November 1 2020

4PM, Virtual Event

Digital access to recording of the live event will be available for 24-hours.

https://www.chicagophilharmonic.org/hear-it-together-the-dream/

"HEAR IT TOGETHER" - David Perry + FRIENDS

Sunday, December 6 2020

4PM, Virtual Event

Digital access to recording of the live event will be available for 24-hours.

https://www.chicagophilharmonic.org/hear-it-together-david-perry-friends/

