Chicago Performing Arts Groups Convene for Virtual Retreat

COVID-19 has caused a seismic shift in the operations and plans of Chicago's arts organizations. To bring together Chicago performing artists and administrators to address their shared concerns and challenges, several organizations are collaborating to present a Chicago Performing Arts Virtual Retreat Wednesday, April 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This FREE event is open to everyone involved in the Chicago performing arts community. Registration is available at eventbrite.com/e/chicago-performing-arts-virtual-retreat-tickets-101321134240

Representatives from the retreat's producers-Chicago Dancemakers Forum, the Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago, Harris Theater for Music and Dance, High Concept Labs, Links Hall, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Pivot Arts, and See Chicago Dance-recently convened to discuss this unprecedented crisis. The group affirmed that, with everyone contending with many of the same issues and asking similar questions, it would be valuable to not only share useful information with one another, but also reinforce connection, compassion, creativity, and collective power.

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Introductions, Updates, Check-Ins-moderated by Surinder Martignetti, See Chicago Dance

Remarks by the producing organizations, the City of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Arts & Business Council of Chicago

11:30-11:50 a.m.Move Together- facilitated by Paige Cunningham Caldarella, the Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago

Lunch Break

12-12:30 p.m.Live Streaming Tools and Lighting-Tutorial/Demo by Giau Truong, Links Hall

12:30-1 p.m.Slowing Down and Keeping Going-moderated by Tara Willis, Museum of Contemporary Art ChicagoA short conversation about how artists are continuing to make work, slowing down, reshaping their practices, and keeping moving. How are you thinking about art making these days? How are you connecting with other people's art making?

1-1:45 p.m.The Uncertainty Town Hall-moderated by Chicago Dancemakers Forum





1:45-2 p.m.DJ Dance Party-facilitated by Pivot Arts with DJ Oliver "Fade" and BRAVEMONK