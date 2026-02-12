Lyric Opera of Chicago to Hold Auditions for 2027/28 Ensemble Singers

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Applications are now open for singers for The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center at Lyric Opera of Chicago's 2027/28 Ensemble.

Artists from around the world are invited to submit an initial online application, which includes video recordings. Applications are free and must be submitted via YAP Tracker; free registration for a YAP Tracker account is available at yaptracker.com. Deadlines for submission range from March 1 through May 31, 2026, depending on audition dates and locations.

Select applicants will be invited to live preliminary auditions in New York or Chicago. Final Auditions in October 2026 will include a hosted experience in Chicago with coachings, interviews, and auditions on Lyric’s mainstage. For complete information, visit lyricopera.org/ryanoperacenter/auditions.

The full-time contract dates for the 2027/28 Ryan Opera Center Ensemble Singers are approximately May 17, 2027, through April 1, 2028 (subject to change), with an option for renewal, as the positions are expected to have a two-year residency.

Recognized as one of the premier training programs for emerging operatic professionals, the Ryan Opera Center offers a comprehensive approach to artist development for advanced, post-collegiate-level singers. Ensemble members participate in rigorous training that includes voice lessons, language coaching, acting classes, and master classes with world-renowned artists. Through access to Lyric’s mainstage productions, participants understudy and perform alongside leading opera singers, conductors, directors, orchestra, and chorus.

The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center is committed to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, national origin, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, parental status, socio-economic status, veteran status, or any other status protected by applicable federal, state, or local laws. We strongly encourage individuals of all backgrounds to apply.

