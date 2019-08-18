Chicago Dramatists Announce Fall Line Up and 20% Discount

Chicago Dramatists is thrilled to announce our Fall line up of courses, including two courses that are completely new to Chicago Dramatists. For a limited time, we are offering a 20% Partnership Discount to Members of Broadway World, on applicable classes. We hope you'll make use of this offer, and join us for an exhilarating Autumn.

Our sessions, led by our highly experienced faculty, are dedicated solely to the writer: their vision, their voice, their process. This exciting schedule includes classes designed for actors, writers, and storytellers of all kinds. From new writers who are just beginning their creative journey, to seasoned dramatists dedicated to furthering their craft. Whether your interest lies in solo-storytelling, playwriting, musical theatre, or screenwriting, we have classes tailor made for you.

Chicago Dramatists has stood as a pillar of the theater scene here in Chicago for over 40 years. It is the perfect place for artists of all kinds to find their artistic home. So join in, and bring your theatrical voice to life.





New Classes

Poking the Canon - Emilio Williams

Tuesdays: 9/10 - 10/29

(6:30pm - 9:30pm)

How can we adapt and subvert traditional plots and story-telling conventions? In this generative workshop writers will look at classic story-telling structures, and how they can play with them to generate alternative and unexpected theatrical experiences. The workshop will conclude with a public reading of material written by the students!

Taught by Emilio Williams, award-winning writer and educator, who's work has been seen across the globe. A former journalist, Williams has worked for CNN, John Hopkins, and the University of Chicago. Currently, he teaches at the Art Institute of Chicago.

Register at: https://www.chicagodramatists.org/event-3494787





Steal Like A Playwright - Mickle Maher

Thursdays: 10/17 - 12/12

(6:30pm - 9:30pm)

Explore the underlying mechanics that have made plays tick for the last 2,500 odd years! Students will be asked to shamelessly steal techniques from an array of playwrights--ranging from Euripides to Annie Baker--and employ those techniques in the creation of their own ten-minute play. Good artists borrow...great artists steal.

Taught by Mickle Maher, fresh off his sold out run of It Is Magic, and ofounder of Chicago's famous Theater Oobleck. Maher has been hailed as "one of the most original voices in American theater today" by The Houston Chronicle. Currently, he teaches playwriting at the University of Chicago.

Register at: https://www.chicagodramatists.org/event-3496254



Autumn Class Line Up



Screenwriting for Beginners (Online) - Mary Ruth Clarke

Saturdays: 9/7 - 10/19

(10am-1pm)

You have a fantastic idea for a film...now's the time to transform it into a powerful script! This online course is perfect for the screenwriter with a jam packed schedule. Take your first steps towards writing a film with "Screenwriting for Beginners" with Mary Ruth Clarke!

Limited time: 20% Partnership Discount available with promo code PartnerFall19

Register at: https://www.chicagodramatists.org/event-3494840





Essentials II - Marsha Estell

Sundays: 9/8 - 10/27

(1:30pm - 4:30pm)

Build on all you've learned in Essentials I and advance to the next level! Playwrights will develop their own 10-minute play, and the course will culminate in a presentation of these new pieces on the Russ Tutterow Stage! Take the next step as a dramatists...take Essentials II.

Limited time: 20% Partnership Discount available with promo code PartnerFall19

Register at: https://www.chicagodramatists.org/event-3496694





Scene Shop Sampler: Thursday Sessions - Will Dunne

Thursdays: 9/12, 9/19, 9/26

(6:30pm - 9:30pm)

OR

Scene Shop Sampler: Saturday Sessions - Will Dunne

Saturdays: 9/14, 9/21, 9/28

(10am - 1pm)

A special three-class intensive of the popular "Scene Shop" Play Development Workshop, led by Will Dunne! Come hear your scenes read by professional actors, and have your words lift off the page. A great way to see if "Scene Shop" is a good fit for you! Available Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings.

Register for Thursday sessions at: https://www.chicagodramatists.org/event-3494966

Register for Saturday sessions at: https://www.chicagodramatists.org/event-3494969





Musicals In Process - Cheryl Coons

Sundays: 9/15 - 10/20

(10am - 1pm)

Designed to support book writers, lyricists, and composers who have a musical already underway, the "Musicals In Process Workshop" is designed to help you with the musical you are writing right now. By the end of this course you will walk away with a musical that is ready to be submitted for professional productions and competitive development opportunities!

Register at: https://www.chicagodramatists.org/event-3496802





Comedy for the Small Screen - Mary Ruth Clarke

Wednesdays: 9/18 - 11/6

(6pm - 9pm)

Join the Third Golden Age of Television! Take a course in writing comedy for the small screen with Mary Ruth Clarke. Learn all the basics of how to write your very own comedy series!

Limited time: 20% Partnership Discount available with promo code PartnerFall19

Register at: https://www.chicagodramatists.org/event-3494866





Solo Show & Storytelling Page to Stage - Arlene Malinowski

Tuesdays: 9/24 - 10/29

(Presentation: Saturday, 11/23)

(6:30pm - 9:45pm)

Get your one-person show production ready with this tremendous course, led by Arlene Malinowski! Perfect for playwrights, actors and storytellers of all levels...anyone who has a solo show that they want to share with an audience. All writers will be assigned a director, and the course will culminate with members presenting a 15 minute portion of their work, as a part of Chicago Dramatists' long-running Saturday Series.

Limited time: 20% Partnership Discount available with promo code PartnerFall19

Register at: https://www.chicagodramatists.org/event-3494978





Developing A Play-In-Progress - Douglas Post

Wednesdays: 9/25 - 11/6

(6:30pm - 9:30pm)

Develop your full-length play under the guidance of Emmy-nominated writer, Douglas Post. The perfect course for any playwright ready to take the next step, "Developing A Play-In-Progress" helps you get your play down on the page. Join us here at Chicago Dramatists: get writing.

Register at: https://www.chicagodramatists.org/event-3494994





Writing The 10-Minute Musical (Fall) - Cheryl Coons & J. Sebastian Fabal

Saturdays: 10/5 - 11/16

(10am - 1pm)

Learn advanced musical theatre storytelling techniques and create your very own original ten-minute musical! Individual writers and collaborative teams are all welcome. The course will culminate with a workshop, partnering composers with actors and a director. Work developed in this course will become eligible to be showcased in the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival, presented by Underscore Theatre Company in January 2020!



Register at: https://www.chicagodramatists.org/event-3502516





Scene Shop: Thursday Sessions - Will Dunne

Thursdays: 10/10 - 12/12

(6:30pm - 9:30pm)

OR

Scene Shop: Saturday Sessions - Will Dunne

Saturdays: 10/12 - 12/14

(10am - 1pm)

Join this peer-based playwriting workshop, led by Will Dunne, author of "The Dramatic Writer's Companion!" Each weekly session is tailored to the individual needs of the workshop members: get the tools you need to craft the specific play you're working on right now. Hear your words aloud, read by actors each week, and hone your next full-length play to a razor's edge. Available Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings.



Register for Thursday sessions at: https://www.chicagodramatists.org/event-3495105

Register for Saturday sessions at: https://www.chicagodramatists.org/event-3495114





Writing The Political or Social Play - Douglas Post

Saturdays: 10/12 - 11/23

(10am - 1pm)

Led by esteemed Teacher Douglas Post, "Writing the Political or Social Play" tackles the political climate we live in, head-on. A safe, inclusive space, Post's class is designed specifically to engage the playwrights around the table, and begs the question: What cause stirs in you? Take political action through your writing. Fight for change; find your voice.



Register at: https://www.chicagodramatists.org/event-3495159





Intermediate Screenwriting - Mary Ruth Clarke

Saturdays: 10/26 - 12/14

(10am - 1pm)

Expand on the knowledge you gained in your first screenwriting class by taking "Intermediate Screenwriting!" Students will analyze a dramatic screenplay, and have their own screenplays workshopped by their peers and the instructor, Mary Ruth Clarke. Dream big: write for the big screen.

Limited time: 20% Partnership Discount available with promo code PartnerFall19



Register at: https://www.chicagodramatists.org/event-3496220





Essentials I - Marsha Estell

Sundays: 11/3 - 12/15

(1:30pm - 4:30pm)

Looking to kick off your playwriting career? Get started with "Essentials I," here at Chicago Dramatists! Study the core fundamentals of writing your first play, and cover everything from dramatic structure, to character development, to writing realistic and vibrant dialogue! Find your unique voice as a dramatist.

Limited time: 20% Partnership Discount available with promo code PartnerFall19





Register at: https://www.chicagodramatists.org/event-3502435





Acting For Writers II - John S. Green

Wednesdays: 11/6 - 12/18

(6:30pm - 9:30pm)

Become the "writer in the room" and craft scenes specifically to be acted by your fellow acting students! Students will build on all they learned in Acting for Writers I, and continue to tune their skills at writing for performers. Improve your writing by mastering the craft of acting!

Limited time: 20% Partnership Discount available with promo code PartnerFall19

Register at: https://www.chicagodramatists.org/event-3496233





