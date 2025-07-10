Celebrate The Music Of Billy Joel With SIMPLY BILLY Live At Raue Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fans of the Piano Man, get ready! Raue Center For The Arts will present Simply Billy: A Tribute to Billy Joel on Saturday, August 23 at 7 p.m. This high-energy tribute, starring virtuoso pianist Brian Harris, brings the music and spirit of Billy Joel to life in an unforgettable live concert experience.

From “Piano Man” and “My Life” to “Only the Good Die Young”, Simply Billy delivers hit after hit with jaw-dropping musicianship and show-stopping vocals. Harris, a graduate of the Hartt School of Music and a seasoned performer, channels the charisma, storytelling, and pianistic genius of Billy Joel in a performance that has wowed audiences across the globe.

“Brian Harris is more than a tribute artist—he's a powerhouse performer with true rock & roll soul,” says [Raue Center Rep/Title]. “We're excited to welcome him and the Simply Billy show to our stage. It's a night Billy Joel fans won't want to miss!”