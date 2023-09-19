Celebrate 20 Years Of Family Fun Magic At Raue Center For The Arts

Get ready for a magical show filled with fun for the whole family! Children and adults alike will be mystified, dazzled, and bamboozled by tricks, illusions, and more as “Nothin' Up My Sleeve” celebrates almost 18 years of family magic fun at Raue Center For The Arts at 7 p.m. on October 29, 2023, at 3 p.m.

“'Nothing Up My Sleeve' returns to Raue Center with magic that is sure to please all who love tricks and illusions,” says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. “Back by popular demand, this show always dazzles and leaves audiences wondering 'How did they do that?'”

Co-hosts and co-producers Glenn Chelius and Nino Cruz will once again bring some of the finest magic, juggling, and comedy entertainment to the stage, this time with a vaudeville/variety theme. “Nothin' Up My Sleeve” is a family-friendly magic variety show filled with tricks and treats that you won't want to miss! This year's Halloween show features magician Steve Chezaday, circus performer Bobby Hunt, magician Placido “Plaz” Garcia, and children's television favorite, WIZZO!

Raue Center will still be decked out in spooktacular Halloween decorations for the evening, so kids of all ages are encouraged to wear their costumes (nothing too scary, please!) to the show. Guests should also be sure to arrive early to experience all the magic! Doors open at 2 p.m.

Adult tickets start at $20* ($14 for RaueNOW Members*) and $8 for children and may be purchased online at Click Here or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians, and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.