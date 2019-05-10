Cast Announced for the Midwest Premiere Of GRACE, OR THE ART OF CLIMBING

Fresh off their Jeff Award nomination for Little Women the Musical and community-focused Holding On cabaret, Brown Paper Box Co. announce the cast of the Midwest premiere of Grace, or the Art of Climbing by L M Feldman running June 6-July 8, 2019 at Stage 773.



Faced with a painful chapter in her life and fighting the inertia of depression, Emm decides to enter the world of competitive rock-climbing. Her quest through the rugged and humorous terrain of physical training and personal relationships charts the journey of a young woman suspended between love and loss, strength and fear, fathers and daughters, and the ardor and grace of being human. Brown Paper Box Co. is proud to present the Midwest premiere of this Barrymore Award Best New Play nominee and Kilroys List honorable mention. For additional information, performance times, artists' bios, and tickets, please visit www.BrownPaperBox.org.



"In this beautiful play, L M Feldman amplifies the complexities of mental illness without ever dismissing our lead character as a victim, allowing those of us who struggle with depression to see ourselves represented on stage as fully human," says director Erin Shea Brady. "We recognize Emm's challenges as our own as she navigates heartbreak and loss, finding her footing in an unpredictable and ever-changing world. Feldman's story is unique, harnessing the power of physical theater to illustrate the importance of trust - in ourselves, in our bodies, and in the people around us."



The cast for Grace, or the Art of Climbing features Alex Molnar (Emm), Graham Carlson (Sam), James Lewis (Mick), Lynnette Li (Ky), Greg Mills (Abe), Elissa Newcorn (Dell), and Joshua Zambrano (Sims) with Cathleen Brumback and Jonathan Wilson as Understudies.



The staff and design team includes Erin Shea Brady* (Director), Liz Cooper (Lighting Designer), Blake Cordell (Sound Designer), Zach Dries* (Photographer/Videographer), Evan Frank (Scenic Designer), Berit Godo (Assistant & Movement Director), Kaitlyn Guerrieri* (Front of House Manager), Adrian Hadlock (Props Designer), Jeremy Hollis* (Production Manager), Mary-Catherine Mikalayunas (Stage Manager), Charlie Sheets* (Graphic Designer), Kristi Szczepanek* (Casting Associate), and Jonathan Wilson (Climbing Consultant).





