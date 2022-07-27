Broadway in Chicago Adds THE BOOK OF MORMON, LES MISERABLES, CHICAGO, and More to Lineup

Broadway In Chicago has announced a new slate of shows coming in 2023, including CHICAGO, LES MISERABLES, CATS, ANNIE, THE BOOK OF MORMON, and Disney's ALADDIN.







The Broadway In Chicago line-up, including performance dates and venues, is as follows:

CHICAGO

January 17 - 29, 2023

CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.)

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary - you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...CHICAGO.

LES MISERABLES

February 15 - March 5, 2023

Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph St.)

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISERABLES. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISERABLES is a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, LES MISERABLES is still undisputedly "one of the greatest musicals ever created" (Chicago Tribune).

CATS

February 21 - 26, 2023

James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph St.)

Rediscover CATS-the beloved musical with breathtaking music-including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater, "Memory." Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation - experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!

ANNIE

March 7 - 19, 2023

Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph St.)

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production - just as you remember it and just when we need it most. ANNIE, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

March 28 - April 16, 2023

Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph St.)



The New York Times calls it "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It's THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical.



This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

Disney's ALADDIN

May 17 - 28, 2023

Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph St.)

Discover a whole new world at ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy, and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. Hailed by USA Today as "Pure Genie-Us," ALADDIN features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida), and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!), this "Fabulous" and "Extravagant" (The New York Times) new musical boasts an incomparable design team, with sets, costumes and, lighting from Tony Award winners Bob Crowley (Mary Poppins), Gregg Barnes (Kinky Boots), and Natasha Katz (An American in Paris). See why audiences and critics agree, ALADDIN is "Exactly What You Wish For!" (NBC-TV).