Broadway In Chicago Announces Nominees For Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards

Broadway In Chicago announces the twenty-four students nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress, and nominees for Best Production presented by Guardian Music Travel, Best Direction, Best Scenic Design presented by SPL, Best Choreography, and Best Ensemble for the eighth annual Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards (IHSMTA). The nominees (12 young actors and 12 young actresses), selected after evaluating 72 productions and over 275 student applicants across the state of Illinois, have been invited to participate in the Awards program, which will be held at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 6:30PM and hosted by NBC 5 entertainment reporter LeeAnn Trotter. Sponsored by NBC 5, the Illinois chapter of The Jimmy Awards (National High School Musical Theatre Awards) serves as an annual national celebration of outstanding achievement in musical theater performance by high school students.

Broadway In Chicago has crafted a workshop led by CHICAGO THE MUSICAL cast member Christophe Caballero (Dance Captain/Swing), whose previous theatrical credits include four Broadway shows including original Tony -winning companies of La Cage Aux Folles & Jerome Robbins' Broadway. He performed at the Tony Awards during each of the last three decades. CHICAGO THE MUSICAL will play at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph) from May 7-12, 2019.

The workshop for these twenty-four nominees will culminate in a performance onstage at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. During the day, nominees will perform for a panel of casting agents and theatre professionals who will choose the recipients of performance awards. A Best Actress and Best Actor winner from Illinois will be sent to New York City, on an all-expense paid trip, for a week-long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase, where they will represent the state of Illinois at The Jimmy Awards on Broadway.

In addition to the workshop, all 24 nominated students in the program will receive tickets to CHICAGO THE MUSICAL.



The Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards have proven to be a stepping stone for young performers, with several appearing in Broadway productions. Nathan Salstone (2012 IHSMTA Best Actor) recently performed in HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD, and John Clay III (2013 IHSMTA Best Actor) made his Broadway debut this year in CHOIR BOY. Other Illinois winners have also been successful at The Jimmy Awards : Jonah Rawitz (2014 IHSMTA Best Actor) was awarded the 2014 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor, Cecilia Trippiedi (2016 IHSMTA Best Actress) was awarded the 2016 Jimmy Award for Best Dancer, and Darian Goulding (2018 IHSMTA Best Actor) was a 2018 Jimmy Award finalist.

The 72 participating high schools involved in the program are given opportunities to see Broadway In Chicago shows and receive invitations to special events throughout the year. Recently, students performed with the cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN (including the star of the National Tour Ben Levi Ross) at Broadway In Chicago's Summer Concert at Millennium Park, in addition to performing with HAMILTON Chicago Company's Miguel Cervantes (Alexander Hamilton) at the Illinois Bicentennial Birthday Party at Navy Pier.

For more information on both awards and complete rules and regulations, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com/about/IHSMTA/. For more information on National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as The Jimmy Awards , visit www.jimmyawards.com.

NOMINEES FOR BEST ACTRESS

Barrington High School's Into the Woods as Bakers Wife : Margaret Baustert

Barrington High School's Into the Woods as The Witch : Sierra Fermin

Benet Academy's Pippin as Catherine : Megan Delaney

Cary-Grove High School's All Shook Up as Sylvia : Alysha Brezina

Grayslake Central High School's Les Miserables as Fantine : Liyana Ishamuddin

Harry D. Jacobs High School's Disney's The Little Mermaid as Ariel : Sydney Olson

Homewood-Flossmoor High School's Chicago as Velma Kelly : Jaira Stanley

Loyola Academy's Oliver! as Nancy : Emma Samuelson

Mother McAuley High School's Irving Berlin's White Christmas as Betty Haynes : Marguerite Reed

Stevenson High School's Shrek the Musical as Princess Fiona : Isabel Koleno

York Community High School's Bright Star as Margo : Bridey Costello

York Community High School's Bright Star as Alice Murphy : Erin Lee

NOMINEES FOR BEST ACTOR

Addison Trail High School's Newsies as Jack Kelly : Connor White

Benet Academy's Pippin as Pippin : Patrick Vivoda

Bolingbrook High School's Jekyll & Hyde as Jekyll/Hyde : Spencer Avery

Cary-Grove High School's All Shook Up as Dennis : Nathan Ancheta

Cary-Grove High School's All Shook Up as Chad : Blake Nolan

Coal City High School's Tuck Everlasting as Jesse Tuck :Gavyn Williams

Deerfield High School's Crazy For You as Bobby Child : Jacob Simon

Grayslake Central High School's Les Miserables as Jean Valjean :Sean Lambie

Harry D. Jacobs High School's Disney's The Little Mermaid as Prince Eric : Mitchell Barrett

John Hersey High School's Urinetown as Bobby Strong : Jason Schmidt

Oak Park and River Forest High School's Chicago as Amos Hart : Declan Collins

York Community High School's Bright Star as Jimmy Ray Dobbs : Michael Bindeman

NOMINEES FOR BEST PRODUCTION presented by Guardian Music Travel

Benet Academy's Pippin

Cary-Grove High School's All Shook Up

Coal City High School's Tuck Everlasting

Deerfield High School's Crazy for You

York Community High School's Bright Star

NOMINEES FOR BEST DIRECTION

Brian Wand & Lauren Butera, Benet Academy's Pippin

Jack Micetich, Coal City High School's Tuck Everlasting

Susan Gorman, Deerfield High School's Crazy For You

Jennifer Goss, St. Charles East High School's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Abra Chusid, Stevenson High School's Shrek the Musical

NOMINEES FOR BEST SCENIC DESIGN presented by SPL

Benet Academy's Pippin

Bolingbrook High School's Jekyll & Hyde

Cary-Grove High School's All Shook Up

Coal City High School's Tuck Everlasting

Hinsdale South High School's Chicago

NOMINEES FOR BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Cary-Grove High School's All Shook Up

Crystal Lake South's Newsies

Deerfield High School's Crazy for You

Libertyville High School's Pippin

The Chicago High School for the Arts' Bring It On the Musical

NOMINEES FOR BEST ENSEMBLE

Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School's Les Miserables

Cary-Grove High School's All Shook Up

Deerfield High School's Crazy for You

Libertyville High School's Pippin

Oak Park and River Forest High School's Chicago

LIST OF PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS

Addison Trail High School



Barrington High School

Benet Academy

Bloomington High School

Bolingbrook High School

Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School

Byron High School

Canton High School

Carl Sandburg High School

Cary-Grove High School

Burlington Central High School

Chicago Academy for the Arts

Chicago Christian High School

Coal City High School

Crystal Lake Central High School

Crystal Lake South High School

Deerfield High School

Downers Grove North High School

Dundee Crown High School

Dunlap High School

Evergreen Park High School

Farmington Central High School

Fenwick High School

Frankfort Community High School

Geneva Community High School

Glenbard South High School

Glenbard West High School

Grant Community High School

Grayslake Central High School

Hampshire High School

Harry D. Jacobs High School

Hinsdale South High School

Homewood-Flossmoor High School

John Hersey High School

Kaneland High School

Lane Tech High School

Larkin High School

Leyden High Schools

Libertyville High School

Lincoln-Way East High School

Lincoln-Way West High School

Loyola Academy

Mahomet-Seymour High School

Maine East High School

Maine South High School

Minooka Community High School

Moline High School

Mother McAuley High School

Normal Community High School

Northside College Prep

Oak Park and River Forest High School

Palatine High School

Plainfield East High School

Prairie Ridge High School

Providence Catholic High School

Riverside Brookfield High School

Rosary High School

Saint Ignatius College Prep

South Elgin High School

St. Charles East High School

Sterling High School

Stevenson High School

The Chicago High School for the Arts

Thornton Fractional North High School

Thornton Fractional South High School

Trinity High School

Vernon Hills High School

Wauconda High School

Westminster Christian School

William Fremd High School

William Howard Taft High School

York Community High School





