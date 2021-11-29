Blank Theatre Company Announces Their 2022 Season; New Company Members Added

Blank Theatre Company is thrilled to announce their 2022 season featuring two full-length productions and a scheduled cabaret event.

BLANK SINGS: LOVE [BLANK]S, TOO is a spinoff of Blank's successful 2020 Valentine's cabaret. The evening will feature music surrounding ideas of love: being in it, hating it, reveling in it, you name it! The evening will take place in February 2022 and will be produced by Blank Theatre Company's members, with a cast to be announced at a later date.

SHE LOVES ME will be Blank's fourth full-length production and will take place March 26-May 1, 2022 at The Reginald Vaughn Theatre (formerly known as The Frontier), 1106 W Thorndale Ave. in Edgewater. Featuring a book by Joe Masteroff, music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, SHE LOVES ME is based on a play by Miklos Laszlo, originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince, originally produced on Broadway by Harold Prince in association with Lawrence N. Kasha and Phillip C. McKenna, features original orchestrations by Don Walker, and is adapted by Frank Matosich, Jr. SHE LOVES ME is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Set In 1930's Budapest, SHE LOVES ME is about two rival coworkers at a perfume shop who fall in love with their anonymous pen pals-both unaware that they already know and despise each other. This intimate and sharp-witted musical comedy features an enchanting score from the writers of Fiddler on the Roof.

THE WILD PARTY closes out Blank's 2022 season, taking place August 26-September 25, 2022 at The Reginald Vaughn Theatre (formerly known as The Frontier), 1106 W Thorndale Ave. in Edgewater. With book, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, THE WILD PARTY is based on the poem by Joseph Moncure March, was partially developed and received readings at The O'Neill Theatre Center during the 1997 National Music Theatre Conference and was originally produced in New York City by the Manhattan Theatre Club. THE WILD PARTY is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

THE WILD PARTY goes back to 1920's New York City, where a pair of lovers throw a wild, wild party. Ready to break all the rules, the colorful cast of characters are determined to have the best night of their lives, as jealousies rise and the threat of violence looms. This jazz age musical tells a story of excess with some of the greatest songs of the contemporary musical theatre.

"We are excited to present two well-loved gems of the musical theatre, neither of which has had a professional production in Chicago in over a decade. We are determined to give our audiences a good time and uncover what these classic stories set nearly a century ago have to say about the world we live in today." say Co-Artistic Directors Dustin Rothbart & Danny Kapinos.

Blank would also like to announce the addition of two new company members. Joining the company are Byce Ancil and Haley Bolithon. Bryce Ancil appeared in Blank's productions of Spring Awakening and The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Haley Bolithon appeared in Blank's Spring Awakening.