BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA Comes to A Red Orchid Theatre in January

A Red Orchid Theatre will continue its 33rd Season with the Chicago premiere of Anna Ouyang Moench's father-daughter drama Birds of North America, directed by Artistic Director Kirsten Fitzgerald*, playing January 15 – February 22, 2026 at 1531 N. Wells St. in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood.

Birds of North America will feature Ensemble Member John Judd* with Cassidy Slaughter-Mason. Understudies include Sahar Dika and Guy Wicke.

John and his daughter Caitlyn are birders. As they scan the skies over their backyard in suburban Maryland looking for elusive birds, years go by. Relationships begin and end. Children grow up and parents age. The climate and the world change in small and vast ways. Birds of North America takes a close look at the relationship of a father and daughter over the course of a decade as they struggle to understand the parts of one another that defy understanding.

The production team includes Morgan Laszlo (Scenic Designer), Ben Argenta Kress (Costume Designer), Seojung Jang (Lighting Designer), Ethan Korvne (Composer & Sound Designer), Spencer Diaz Tootle (Props Designer), Jojo Brown (Dramaturg), Amy Carpenter (Assistant Director), Kyle Stoffers (Casting Director), Shelbi Weaver (Production Manager), Tom Daniel (Technical Director). Alivia Arizaga (Stage Manager) and Faith Locke (Assistant Stage Manager).

*Denotes A Red Orchid Theatre Ensemble Member

