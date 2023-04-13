BELTING FOR LIFE to Return With 8th Annual Event in May

Chicago's favorite evening of big voices for a big cause, returns with the 8th annual Belting for Life. For one night only on Monday, May 15 at 7:30pm at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre in Evanston, Jeff Award-winning director and HIV+ activist Christopher Pazdernik presents the beloved benefit concert. This year's event will be presented in support of a new partner, AIDS Foundation Chicago (AFC), with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the organization.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with AIDS Foundation Chicago this year," says producer Pazdernik. "AFC does highly impactful work in our community to support people living with and vulnerable to HIV and I'm glad to shine the light on their work for an evening of joy and music!"

For 35 years, AFC has led the fight to create health equity and justice for people living with and disproportionately impacted by HIV and AIDS through support in navigating health systems, housing, advocacy, and more. This year's concert featuring 22 award-winning musical theater performers with music direction by Michael McBride.

"AIDS Foundation Chicago is ecstatic to be the financial beneficiary for the 8th annual Belting for Life event. Chris is a passionate community leader and after many years of his engagement in AIDS Run & Walk Chicago, we are honored to be involved in this personal project," said Director of Special Events and Special Initiatives, Madeline Miley. "It speaks volumes to his character that he has transformed his birthday celebration into fundraiser, directly investing in the health and prosperity of the HIV community."

For those who are unable to attend in person, Belting for Life will be available via video format and emailed a week after the performance.

The 2023 performers scheduled to appear include:

Bridget Adams-King

Missy Aguilar

Neala Barron

Lydia Burke

Molly Callinan

Cynthia Carter

Lillian Castillo

Laz Estrada

Lucy Godinez

Mai Hartwich

Angela Ingersoll

Caitlin Jackson

Molly Kral

Donica Lynn

Emilie Lynn

Kelli Morgan-McHugh

Mia Nevarez

Nathe Rowbotham

Sawyer Smith

Keely Vasquez

Honey West

EVENT DETAILS:

DATE: Monday, May 15, 2022

TIME: 7:30pm CDT (doors open at 7:00pm)

LOCATION: Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

721 Howard Street

Evanston, IL 60202

TICKETS: $30 early bird ticket (until May 1)

$40 Regular Ticket (after May 1)

$20 Streaming (available within 1 week after live performance)

TO PURCHASE: Click Here

To assist in stopping the spread of COVID-19, all audience members are asked to wear a mask for this performance.

ABOUT Christopher Pazdernik

Christopher Pazdernik (any) Director: Who's Holiday (Theatre Wit), Colors of My Life (CCPA/Roosevelt University), Wonder Women (Chicago Musical Theatre Fest), Big River (Round Barn), Carrie (Ohio Northern University), former Artistic Director of Refuge Theatre Project (Jeff Awards, Best Director & Best Production, High Fidelity), multiple Porchlight Revisits. Casting: Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man (Chicago Premiere), Miracle (World Premiere; Royal George), The Nutcracker (add'l Casting; The House), Porchlight Music Theatre, CPA Theatricals. Currently: Managing & Casting Director for Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, where he directs Godspell this summer. An openly HIV+ artist, Christopher is the founder and producer of Belting for Life, an annual benefit concert for Howard Brown Health, and co-captain of Team Option Up! for AIDS Run/Walk Chicago.

ABOUT AIDS FOUNDATION CHICAGO

AFC brings together service providers and funders to develop systems that meet the needs of those living with HIV/AIDS and to maximize the use of scarce resources. AFC manages more than $17 million in local, state, and federal funds for an array of AIDS-related services. By assisting government entities in planning, distributing, and monitoring service contracts, AFC helps develop provider expertise and promotes uniform and high-quality delivery across the region. Until there is a vaccine and a cure, comprehensive HIV prevention services remain our best weapon in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The AIDS Foundation of Chicago is committed to working with policymakers and service providers to increase funding for prevention services and programs that work.