American Music Institute To Offer Music Lessons In Downtown Geneva

American Music Institute (AMI) will offer music lessons in downtown Geneva, Illinois, with instruction based inside United Memorial Church of Geneva at 211 Hamilton Street. The program will serve students ages 5 to 18 and will include lessons in piano, voice, violin, cello, and guitar.

AMI will provide individualized instruction designed to accommodate students at all skill levels, from beginners to advanced performers. Lessons will focus on developing technique, musical literacy, and performance skills through personalized teaching approaches tailored to each student’s learning needs.

Students will have the option to study either on campus at AMI’s downtown Geneva location or through in-home instruction. On-campus lessons will take place in a dedicated instructional setting, while in-home lessons will allow students to receive instruction in their own residences.

The program will be taught by AMI’s faculty of professional musicians, who bring experience in both performance and music education. Instruction will be available across multiple instruments, with enrollment open to students at a wide range of developmental and musical stages.

Enrollment is currently open. Additional information is available by contacting American Music Institute at AMI@amimusic.org or by phone at 630-850-8505, or through the AMI contact form.