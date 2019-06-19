Alistair McDowall's POMONA to Play Steep This Summer
Steep Ensemble Member Robin Witt will close out the company's 18th season with Alistair McDowall's Pomona. McDowall was the playwright behind Steep's 2015 hit Brilliant Adventures, which marked his U.S debut and was also directed by Witt. His work has been produced extensively, including productions at the Royal Court, the National Theatre, and the Royal Exchange. McDowall is a Bruntwood Prize winner and recipient of the 2018 Pinter Commission from the Royal Court. Robin Witt is a longtime director at Steep whose work includes the 2018 hit Linda and Cordelia Lynn's Lela & Co, which won 2018 Jeff Awards for Director, Production, and Performer in a Principal Role.
Pomona will feature Ashlyn Lozano, Phoebe Moore, Jamila Tyler, and Steep Company Members Nate Faust (Red Rex, Earthquakes in London), Peter Moore (Linda, Brilliant Adventures), Brandon Rivera (Zürich, Brilliant Adventures), and Amber Sallis (Birdland, Hinter),
Alistair McDowall grew up in the North East of England. Plays include: Zero for the Young Dudes! (National Theatre Connections 2017); X (Royal Court Theatre 2016); Pomona (RWCMD/Gate 2014; Orange Tree Theatre/Royal Exchange/National Theatre 2014/5); Talk Show (Royal Court Theatre 2013); Brilliant Adventures (Royal Court Young Writers' Festival 2012; Royal Exchange, Manchester and Live Theatre, Newcastle 2013); and Captain Amazing (Live Theatre, Newcastle and Edinburgh Fringe 2013; UK tour 2014). He was the recipient of the Harold Pinter Commission in 2018. His work has been translated and produced internationally.
Steep Ensemble Member Robin Witt has been at the helm for many of Steep's most successful UK imports, including Penelope Skinner's Linda; Cordelia Lynn's Lela & Co.; Simon Stephens' Wastwater, Motortown, Pornography, and Harper Regan; Alistair McDowall's Brilliant Adventures; Dennis Kelly's Love and Money; Jez Butterworth's Parlour Song; and Laura Wade's Breathing Corpses. Her Harper Regan is still the best-selling show in Steep history and was named one of the Top Ten shows of 2010 by both the Chicago Tribune and Timeout Chicago; her Lela & Co was named one of the Tribune's Top Ten Shows of 2017; and her Breathing Corpses was named one of TimeOut's Top Ten Shows of 2008. In addition to directing numerous productions at Steep, Robin is also an ensemble member of Griffin Theatre Company where her credits include Ferber and Kaufman's Stage Door, Terrence Rattigan's Flare Path, Ena Lamont Stewart's Men Should Weep, and John Van Druten's London Wall. Witt received the 2015, 2016, and 2018 Jeff Awards for Best Director for Men Should Weep, London Wall, and Lela & Co and was nominated in 2014 for Flare Path. She has worked at a variety of Chicago area theatres including The Goodman, A Red Orchid, Steppenwolf, and Writers Theatre. Robin recently directed A Doll's House, Part 2 at Steppenwolf Theatre, A Number at Writers Theatre, and For Services Rendered at Griffin Theatre. She is a graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts (BFA) and Northwestern University (MFA). Robin is an Assistant Professor at UNC Charlotte.
Housed in what was once a small grocery store, steps from the Berwyn Red Line stop, and lead by an ensemble of 41 actors, directors, designers, writers, and other theatre artists, Steep is the quintessential storefront theatre. Described by Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune as "a storefront theater known for the power of its acting," Steep creates powerful productions of plays by today's most exciting writers and features the work of Chicago's hottest theatre artists in an intimate, accessible space. Currently in its 18th season, Steep is known as a home for hard-hitting, finely tuned ensemble work. With each production, the company has shepherded a growing community of audiences and artists into bold new territories of story and performance.
Steep Theatre is conveniently located by the Berwyn Red Line stop and is within blocks of the #92, #36, #146, #147, and #151 buses.