Acclaimed Indian Musicians Perform October 18 at Mandala South Asian Performing Arts

The virtual concert will stream Sunday, October 18 at 8 p.m. CDT.

Transporting viewers to the heart of the Indian state of Rajasthan, Mandala South Asian Performing Arts presents "Raj Rang: Colors of Rajasthan," a virtual concert Sunday, October 18 at 8 p.m. CDT, featuring the hypnotic music of the Langas and the Manganiars, two professional hereditary caste musician communities.



In collaboration with Rupayan Sansthan (Rajasthan Institute of Folklore), this 90-minute presentation shares a folkloric tradition that thrives in the richness of Rajasthani folk music. Raj Rang, a unit of Rupayan Sansthan, features artists Habib Khan Langa, Khete Khan Manganiar, Dere Khan Manganiar, Feroz Khan Manganiar, and Anwar Khan Manganiar, who have been featured in productions with Ustad Zakir Hussain, Yo-Yo Ma, and Zingaro, as well as in the acclaimed international hit Manganiar Seduction. (For more information about Manganiar Seduction, click here; for a look behind the scenes, click here. To visit Rupayan Sansthan's YouTube channel, click here.)



Mandala Executive Artistic Director Pranita Nayar explained, "Traditionally these artists were Muslim hereditary musicians who sang about Hindu deities and found patronage among the Hindus, weaving a close relationship between the two communities based on mutual respect. As our world is experiencing a global health crisis, while being torn apart by differences of color, race, and politics, these wonderful artists bring a message of communal harmony through music and arts."



Nayar has a history of collaboration with these artists. From 2006 to 2009, while the artistic director of Kalapriya, she curated several of their tours, including a six-week tour culminating in a residency at the Smithsonian in Washington DC. The majority of the proceeds from this performance will support the Rupayan Sansthan artists, who have been adversely affected by the pandemic due to lack of performance opportunities.

"Raj Rang: Colors of Rajasthan" takes place Sunday, October 18 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10; additional donations are welcome.

To register for the virtual performance,

visit mandalaarts.org/project/raj-rang-colors-of-rajasthan.

All programming is subject to change.

Mandala South Asian Performing Arts

