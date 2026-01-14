Second City Launches Scholarship for Veterans in Chicago and Toronto

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Second City Training Center is launching he Joe Flaherty Memorial Scholarship, a new initiative honoring the life and legacy of celebrated comedian, actor and writer Joe Flaherty. A beloved alumnus of The Second City's storied stages in both Chicago and Toronto, Flaherty's career helped define a generation of comedy. Before beginning that journey, he served four years in the United States Air Force, a meaningful chapter of his life that this scholarship seeks to recognize and celebrate.

Beginning in 2026, The Second City Training Center will award four full scholarships to veterans and active servicepeople in the United States and Canada, supported by a $5,000 USD endowment established in Flaherty's name. One full scholarship will be awarded annually at each of The Second City's Chicago and Toronto Training Centers in both 2026 and 2027.

Each scholarship recipient will receive full tuition for The Second City's signature 5-level Improv Program, an intensive, 10-month training experience built on the foundations of unscripted performance. Through guided instruction in spontaneity, collaboration, and comedic storytelling, students gain the skills and confidence to create from a place of joy and play. The final two levels culminate in public performances, giving students the opportunity to showcase their growth on stage.

“Joe Flaherty's body of comedic work is nothing short of iconic. He was also a mentor and teacher to so many who have gone on to become household names,” said Julie Dumais Osborne, VP, Second City Training Centers. “We're honored to help new voices begin their own comedic journeys in his name and to be able to offer this opportunity to folks who've dedicated their lives to the service of others.”

How to Apply

Veterans and active servicepeople from the U.S. and Canada are invited to apply online through the Second City Training Center website. https://secondcitytrainingcenter.wufoo.com/forms/m18i0xpg02ihckq/ ]

2026 Scholarship

• Application Deadline: January 31, 2026

• Recipients Notified: February 27, 2026