AQUÍ O ALLÁ: A Circus Story To Take Stage At The Actors Gymnasium

The Actors Gymnasium will present Aquí O Allá: a circus story, an original circus theatre production created and directed by Raquel Torre, with circus direction by Artistic Director Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi and original music by Satya Chavez. The show features Jean Carlos Claudio, Kat Hoil, Kaitlyn Andrews, and Glenna Broderick, as well as members of the Actors Gym's Teen Ensemble.

In a city that could be here, there, or anywhere else, a chosen family of misfit clowns arrives in search of a new home. Perhaps a bit deluded in their unrelenting sense of class and dignity, they bring chaos and joy in equal measure as they build a house out of nothingness. Surviving the urban jungle proves harsher than imagined, but with play and warmth, they face the reality of where they came from and where they're meant to be... ultimately finding belonging in each other!

Aquí O Allá: a circus story is part of Actors Gym's annual Winter Circus tradition, which is one of Chicago's most popular circus shows. Created and directed by Raquel Torre and Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi, and in association with La Veulta Theatre Lab, AQUÍ O ALLÁ: a circus story is coming to Actors Gym this Spring!