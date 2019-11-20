AN UNFORGETTABLE NAT KING COLE CHRISTMAS Comes to the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre

Writers Theatre, under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Halberstam and Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma, in partnership with Artists Lounge Live, presents a limited engagement of An Unforgettable Nat King Cole Christmas starring Evan Tyrone Martin. An Unforgettable Nat King Cole Christmas will be presented Monday, December 16 and Tuesday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office, by calling the 847-242-6000, or online at www.writerstheatre.org. Regular tickets, priced at $60. Premium packages, which include a CD of Evan Tyrone Martin's performance, are priced at $80.

Acclaimed Chicago actor Evan Tyrone Martin (Jesus Christ Superstar) celebrates Nat King Cole with a festive cocktail of signature songs and yuletide favorites. In a romantic evening of story and song, Martin intimately relates Cole's journey with velvety vocals and debonair charm. Classics include, "The Christmas Song," "L-O-V-E," "Mona Lisa," and "All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth."

Evan Tyrone Martin headlines concert stages nationwide in Unforgettable: Evan Tyrone Martin Sings Nat King Cole as well as his holiday offering An Unforgettable Nat King Cole Christmas. Martin was highlighted by Chicago Tribune as "Destined for Stardom: One of the Hot New Faces of Chicago Theatre" as well as receiving a Chicago Magazine shout out as one of "Five Chicago Actors Who Could Win Tonys Someday." Theatre credits nationwide include the world premiere of the critically acclaimed new musical The Black Clown, Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus, Black Theatre Alliance Award nomination), Oklahoma (Ali Hakim), Hair (Hud), Duke Ellington's Greatest Hits, I Left My Heart: A Salute to the Music of Tony Bennett (Jeff Award nomination), Far From Heaven (Raymond-Jeff Award nomination), Dreamgirls (Curtis-Black Theatre Alliance Award nomination), The Little Mermaid (King Triton), Rent (Collins), The Color Purple (Harpo), Side Show (Jake-Jeff Award nomination), Violet (Flick-Jeff Award nomination), Kiss of the Spiderwoman (Valentin-Jeff Award nomination, Broadway World Award nomination), and Pippin (Leading Player). He is a graduate of Ashland University.





