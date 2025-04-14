10th Annual BELTING FOR LIFE to Return to Chicago in May at Evanston SPACE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago's favorite evening of big voices for a big cause, will return with the 10th annual Belting for Life, partnering for the third year in a row with the AIDS Foundation Chicago. The one night only concert will take place on Monday, May 19 at 7:30pm produced by Jeff Award-winning director and HIV+ activist Christopher Pazdernik. This year's milestone event has a new home at Evanston SPACE.

"I can hardly believe we are reaching a decade of Belting for Life, but I could not be more thrilled to be celebrating this achievement and once again raising funds for AIDS Foundation Chicago," says producer Pazdernik. "AFC does highly impactful work mobilizing our community to support people living with and vulnerable to HIV and I'm grateful to all of the artists who are giving their time and talent for this special celebration of a very worthy organization."

For 40 years, AFC has led the fight to create health equity and justice for people living with and disproportionately impacted by HIV and AIDS through support in navigating health systems, housing, advocacy, and more. This year's concert features over 25 award-winning musical theater performers with direction by Keely Vasquez and Rachel Guth, music direction by Linda Madonia, and hosted by Neala Barron.

"We are thrilled to be the beneficiary of Belting for Life again this year, and we are so thankful to Chris and the incredible community that rallies around this event," said John Peller, President/CEO of AIDS Foundation Chicago. "Chris has participated in AIDS Run/Walk for years, and now he's grown his birthday celebration into this impactful annual event that is making a real difference for people living with HIV."

For those who are unable to attend in person, Belting for Life will be available via video format and emailed a week after the performance.

