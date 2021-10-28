WICKED Run in Greensboro Has Estimated $11 Million Impact on Local Economy

Wicked was the first Broadway show to play at Greensboro's Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts since the pandemic began. WFDD reports that the production boosted the economy for the city.

According to a news release, more than 66,000 people attended 24 performances of Wicked, making it the longest and highest-grossing engagement of a Broadway show that has ever played in the Triad.

The musical has had en estimated $11 million impact on the local economy, according to an analysis by a New York City-based industry trade association, which includes money spent by tourists on hotels, restaurants, and parking.

Additionally, the production employed over 100 local stagehands, hair and wardrobe professionals, musicians, and merchandise sellers.

Wicked ended its run on Sunday, October 24. Next up at the Tanger Center is Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, which is set to run November 9-14, 2021.

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

The musical features songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend", and more. Beautiful has a book by Tony® Award-nominee and Academy® Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Josh Prince.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.tangercenter.com/events/detail/beautiful-the-carole-king-musical.