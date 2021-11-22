The Magnetic Theatre Will Present IT'S THE MOST _____ TIME OF THE YEAR: OIL ON CANVAS Next Month

The winter months are awash in family favorites and holiday traditions, so The Magnetic Theatre is shaking things up with an all-new entertainment entitled It's the Most _____ Time of the Year: Oil on Canvas. Sweet, poignant, awkward, and a bit twisted, this dark comedy is sure to delight audiences with its contemporary take on family dynamics, traditions, and the power of love.

It's Thanksgiving Eve, and Jean and Doug couldn't be more excited about the holiday season. The halls are decked, the trees are up, and the kids, Rosemary and Bing, will be arriving any minute. Son-in-law Mike and new grandbaby Suzie round out the family gathering, and loving tolerance and charity abounds. But Jean has arranged a surprise for them all that makes them question her sanity, and as Thanksgiving Day dawns, the family must decide: How far will they go to make Jean's ultimate Christmas wish come true?

Written by local author Erin McCarson, directed by Jessica Johnson, starring Jane Hallstrom, David Mycoff, Clara Burrus, Dillon Giles, Petey Smith-McDowell, and Strother Stingley.

It's the Most _____ Time of the Year: Oil on Canvas runs December 3rd through December 18th, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 4:00pm. Tickets are $25, with member discounts available. Masks and proof of vaccination are required to attend. For tickets or more information, visit www.themagnetictheatre.org.