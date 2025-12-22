THE WINTER'S TALE to be Presented at Davidson Community Players and Shepherd Shakespeare Company

🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Davidson Community Players will kick off its 61st season in January at Armour Street Theatre with a co-production of Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale in partnership with Charlotte's Shepherd Shakespeare Company.

This marks the first-ever collaboration between the two theatre companies, bringing a shared artistic vision and renewed creative energy to a beloved Shakespearean classic for the Charlotte region.

Local audiences may recall the Royal Shakespeare Company's 2007 production of The Winter's Tale at Davidson College, which transformed the Duke Family Performance Hall stage into a walkable promenade. The upcoming production, opening January 22, 2026, offers its own fresh perspective while honoring the emotional depth of the play.

DCP Executive Director Steve Kaliski says that Shepherd Shakespeare Company's mission to make Shakespeare fun, accessible, and relatable aligns closely with his artistic vision for the theatre. "Returning to Shakespeare felt long overdue for us," says Kaliski. "In this age of TikTok culture, short attention spans and growing political division, The Winter's Tale feels surprisingly modern. Jealousy, insecurity, broken trust, and forgiveness are themes that continue to resonate with audiences today."

Often described as one of Shakespeare's most emotionally surprising plays, The Winter's Tale features an ensemble of Charlotte-based actors as it follows a royal family torn apart when Leontes (Brandon Dawson) becomes convinced without cause that his devoted wife Hermione (Rachel Dawson) is having an affair with his lifelong friend Polixenes (Jeremy Cartee).

In a jealous rage, Leontes orders Polixenes' death, puts Hermione on trial, and banishes their infant daughter. Years later, the story takes an unexpected turn as fate brings the family to a moving reunion and that allows them to heal. Performances by Savannah Deal, Andre Braza, Joanna Gerdy, Jake McGraw, Emma Brand, Iesha Nyree, and Spencer Addison round out the ensemble.

Shepherd Shakespeare Company co-founder Chester Shepherd, who will direct the production, is eager to bring this story to life. "The Winter's Tale begins in turmoil and ends in joy. If you love stories about second chances, this is one of the most beautiful ever written."

The Winter's Tale will run January 22 through February 8 at the intimate Armour Street Theatre and is recommended for ages 12 and up.

