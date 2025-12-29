Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; 1776 Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Alexander McDonald Villarreal
- ETHNICALLY AMBIGIOUS
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
15%
Rob Taylor
- ONE MAN SHOW
- Camel City Playhouse
13%
Brooke McCarthy
- HOW TO BE AN ETHICAL SLUT
- Charlotte's Off Broadway
11%
Anne Lambert
- WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
- Fire/Pit Theatre Company
11%
Hank West
- WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
- Fire/Pit Theatre Company
8%
rob taylor
- SCOTLAND
- Camel City Theatre
8%
Artists of AVLMT
- LOVE HEALS
- Asheville Musical Theatre
7%
Rob Taylor
- VAUDEVILLE FROLIC
- Camel City Playhouse
6%
Tommy Foster
- ME 2
- The Long Room
6%
Iris DeWitt
- WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
- Fire/Pit Theatre Company
6%
carl jones
- AINT I A WOMAN
- cycle bar
5%
Jonathan Wallace
- WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
- Fire/Pit Theatre Company
3%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Claire Depaoli
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
10%
Katie Jo Icenhower
- OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
9%
Juniper Dickens
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
7%
Mekisha Rivers
- THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
7%
Amanda Diorio
- NEWSIES
- High Point Community Theatre
6%
John C.Wilson & Mary Isom
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%
Brian Jones
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
5%
Sam Stowe
- PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%
Dallas McKinney
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Just Two Guys Productions
4%
Angie Dolan
- ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
4%
Shay Yara
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
4%
Isabel Gonzalez
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Central Piedmont Community College
3%
Matilyn Hull
- LIFE SUCKS
- Hendersonville Theatre
3%
Amy McCleary
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Mountain Theatre Company
3%
Tod Kubo
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
3%
Lily Bodnar
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
3%
Gina Clarke
- GREASE
- Ansonia Theatre
3%
Carrie Plew
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Creative Greensboro
2%
Erin Leigh Knowles
- HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Sharlie Duncan
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Post Mortem Players
2%
Vanessa Davis
- FIRST DATE
- Fort Mill Community Playhouse
2%
Rebecca White
- MIRACLE ON 31ST STREET
- Old Courthouse Theatre
2%
Katie Muckenfuss
- COMPANY
- Kernersville Little Theatre
1%
Jonathan Van Dyke
- FOREVER PLAID
- Mountain Theatre Company
1%
Renee Welsh Noel
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Harris
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
11%
Lauren Parker & Marie Novak
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
10%
Tara Raczenski
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
7%
Andy Lominac
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERROS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
7%
Mykie Upchurch
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
7%
Amanda McLoughlin
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Hendersonville Theatre
6%
Daisy Neske
- OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
4%
Eric Gagliardo
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL 10TH ANNIVERSARY
- High Point Community Theatre
4%
Marie Novak
- CABARET
- Little theater of Gastonia
3%
Rachel Engstrom
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Theatre Charlotte
3%
Daisy Neske
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
3%
Matt McKinney
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Just 2 Guys
3%
Beth Killian
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%
Freddie Harward
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Central Piedmont Community College
2%
Beck Jones
- FOREVER PLAID
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Emma Lee Kurts
- WAITRESS
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%
Brittany Price
- WINNIE THE POOH
- Ansonia Theatre
2%
Daisy Neske
- MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Beth Killian
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%
Sarah Kate Padraza and Gabriel Beech
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%
Sarah Gross
- CABARET
- Old courthouse theatre
2%
Beck Jones
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Jordan McKenzie Deese
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
1%
Tara Radcinski
- PERSUADED
- Pinwheel Productions
1%
Beck Jones
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Mountain Theatre Company
1%Best Dance Production HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
15%OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
14%ANYTHING GOES
- HART Theatre
11%THE NUTCRACKER:A CHILDREN’S BALLET
- Lincoln cultural center
11%ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
9%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Theatre Charlotte
7%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
7%THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
6%PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
4%COMPANY
- Kernersville Little Theatre
4%MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Piedmont opera
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Christopher Donoghue
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
9%
Ashleigh B. Curry
- THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
8%
Chad Edwards
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
8%
Lauren Parker
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
7%
Jamie Lawson
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Theatre Alliance
6%
Allison Andrews
- MATILDA
- The Green Room Community Theatre
4%
Autumn Bolton & Erika Danielle
- ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
4%
Candice Dickinson
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- HART Theatre
3%
Nicole DePietro
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
3%
Tiffany Christian
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
3%
Katie Jo Icenhower
- OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Tod Kubo
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
3%
Dallas McKinney
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Just Two Guys Productions
2%
Thao Nyguen
- SISTER ACT
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Jessica Forwerck
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%
Carly McMinn
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Central Piedmont Community College
2%
Courtney Lowe
- NEWSIES
- High Point Community Theatre
2%
Amy McCleary
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Ana Carnes
- CINDERELLA
- Lincoln theatre guild
2%
Scott Daniel
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Tyler Baucom
- GREASE
- Ansonia Theatre
2%
Joanna Underwood
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Gabriel Beech
- SONG FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%
Rowan Bishop
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%
Shelia Sumpter
- ANYTHING GOES
- HART Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Christopher Donoghue
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Belmont Abbey College
9%
John David Brown III
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Green Room Theatre
9%
Lauren Parker
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
7%
Bryan Rife
- PUFFS
- Little theater of Gastonia
6%
John C. Wilson
- THE GIN GAME
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%
Autumn Bolton & Becca DeGregory
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION
- Cherryville Little Theatre
6%
Phil Powell
- MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
5%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Theatre Charlotte
5%
Erin McCarson
- THE CAKE
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
4%
Tomeka Allen
- MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
David Bricquet
- FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Jess Forwerck
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%
Tatum Terry
- THE HOT WING KING
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%
Dalton Isaac
- THE MIRACLE WORKER
- Theatre Statesville
2%
Heather Wilson-Bowlby
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
2%
Philip Powell
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Dakota Mann
- LIFE SUCKS
- Hendersonville Theatre
1%
Dakota Mann
- AN ILIAD
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
1%
Joey Upper
- HAMLET
- Shared Radiance
1%
Lily Oden
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Piedmont Players Theatre
1%
Jason Roland
- THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE
- Camel City Playhouse
1%
Bill Morgan
- MURDER AT THE HOWARD JOHNSON’S
- The Green Room Community Theatre
1%
Dalton Isaac
- MISSISSIPPI QUEENS
- Theatre Statesville
1%
Steve Kaliski
- MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- Davidson Community Players
1%
Jill Bloede
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Belmont Abbey College
1%Best Ensemble THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
10%1776
- Belmont Abbey College
8%CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
8%OKLAHOMA!
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
5%HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
4%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
4%HAIRSPRAY
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
3%ANYTHING GOES
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
3%PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
3%ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
3%LITTLE SHOW OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%NEWSIES
- High Point Community Theatre
2%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Uwharrie Players
2%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%WAITRESS
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Central Piedmont Community College
2%A CHORUS LINE
- The Lotus Project
2%THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE
- Camel City Playhouse
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Queens University
1%CINDERELLA YOUTH PLAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emily Stanton
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Green Room Theatre
13%
Danielle Comeau
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
11%
Gary Sivak
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
9%
Jason Irons
- MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
7%
Suzanne Vaughan
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Theatre Charlotte
6%
Bill West-Davis
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
4%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Theatre Charlotte
3%
Pete DeGregory
- ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
3%
Jason Williams
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
3%
Kodi Yara
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
3%
Rod Oden
- CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Hickory Community theater
3%
Abby Auman
- MISERY
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%
Abby Auman
- AN ILIAD
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%
Jason Irons
- OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Suzanne Vaughn
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Emily Stanton
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Theatre Charlotte
2%
Zach Holditch
- THE CIVIL WAR
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
2%
Juan Leon
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Uwharrie Players
2%
Carol Sigmon
- MATILDA
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%
Bill West-Davis
- WAITRESS
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%
Mike Wood
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
1%
Jennifer O'Kelly
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
1%
Latrice Negron
- MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
1%
Chris Barcroft
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Post Mortem Players
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Heaven Watson-Weary
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
15%
Jim Eddings
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
10%
Dan Dodson
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
10%
Gabriel Beech and Michael Sisk
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
9%
Joel Fingerhut
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
7%
Michael Sisk
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
5%
John Crawley
- INTO THE WOODS
- Asheville Community Theatre
5%
Chris Tilley
- AVENUE Q
- Camel City Playhouse
4%
Michael Sisk
- THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
4%
Lindsey Schroeder
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
4%
Peter Leo
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Central Piedmont Community College
4%
Brooke Bell
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Just 2 Guys
4%
Bo Garrard
- FOREVER PLAID
- Mountain Theatre Company
3%
Bo Garrard
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
3%
Christy Elkins
- SWEENEY TODD
- Summerfield Stage Company
3%
Jeff Hartman
- WAITRESS
- Hickory Community theater
2%
Vicki Harvell
- FIRST DATE
- Fort Mill Community Playhouse
2%
Justin Smith
- SWEENEY TODD
- Queens university
2%
Pam Farnsworth
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Greenroom Community Theatre
2%
Pam Farnsworth
- CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Hickory Community theater
2%
Michael Sisk
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%Best Musical 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
7%CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
7%THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
7%HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln theatre guild
7%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
6%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
4%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
4%SWEENEY TODD
- Queens University
3%OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%NEWSIES
- High Point Community Theatre
3%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Just 2 Guys
3%ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
3%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Theatre Charlotte
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%ANYTHING GOES
- HART Theatre
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
2%SISTER ACT
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Theatre Charlotte
2%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Uwharrie Players
2%THE BODYGAURD
- Piedmont Players Theater
2%GREASE
- Ansonia Theatre
1%MATILDA
- The Green Room Community Theatre
1%THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
1%Best New Play Or Musical DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Post Mortem Players
21%NUNS OF CAMELOT
- Camel City Playhouse
14%HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
12%SEX, LIES, AND A SYCAMORE TREE
- Charlotte's Off Broadway
12%MISSISSIPPI QUEENS
- Theatre Statesville
10%A MAMA JALLOH STEW
- Camel City Playhouse
8%ELECTRIDAD
- Three Bone Theatre
8%DEATH COMES TO PLAY
- The Sublime Theatre and Press
8%LEMURIA
- Creative Greensboro
8%Best Performer In A Musical
Ethan McEntire
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
8%
Nathan Sebens
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre Of Winston Salem
6%
Gray Smith
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%
Patrick Stepp
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
5%
Aniyah Blair-Young
- THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
4%
Heaven Watson Weary
- HAIRPSRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
3%
Candice Dickinson
- ANYTHING GOES
- HART Theatre
3%
Grace Carmody
- ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
3%
Chris Cannon
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
2%
Antonella Psocik
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
2%
Andrew Turnbull
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Just Two Guys Productions
2%
Ashley West Davis
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Autumn Eudy
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
Zoe Zelonky
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%
Mars Mignon
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%
Emily Bowling
- HEATHERS
- RAH! Theatre
2%
Ash Wirth
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
1%
JJ Monteleone
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
1%
Christina Aderholdt
- ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
1%
Martha Merritt
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
1%
Dontavious D. Harris
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
1%
Tyler Poplin
- GREASE
- Ansonia Theatre
1%
Destiny Wolf
- VIOLET
- Theatre Charlotte
1%
Elizabeth DeVault
- INTO THE WOODS
- Asheville Community Theater
1%
Abigail Gordiany
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Mountain Theatre Company
1%Best Performer In A Play
Ethan McEntire
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Belmont Abbey College
9%
Ashley Brayton
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
7%
Christian Underwood
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
5%
Mark Walek
- THE GREAT EASTER EGG HUNT
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%
Isaac Hampton
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
4%
Erika Danielle
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION
- Cherryville Little Theatre
4%
Mike Wirth
- PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES
- Lincoln theatre guild
3%
Kathleen Niemann
- THE CAKE
- HART Theatre
3%
Adam Peal
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Theatre Charlotte
3%
Alan Steele
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Montford Parkplayers
3%
Tyler Poplin
- WINNIE THE POOH
- Ansonia Theatre
3%
Jake Ensey
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%
Wilson Mericle
- SORDID LIVES
- High Point Community Theatre
2%
Matthew Lasalle
- PUFFS
- Little theater of Gastonia
2%
Aubrey Kowalski
- THE MIRACLE WORKER
- Theatre Statesville
2%
Guy Winker
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
David Bricquet
- DOUBT
- Stained Glass Playhouse
2%
Ann Breitbach
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
David Merritt Jr.
- HAMLET
- Shared Radiance
1%
Quinn Terry
- AN ILIAD
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
1%
Steve Forster
- YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Uwharrie Players
1%
Tanisha Watkins
- FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
1%
Christopher Cohen
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
1%
Elize Rodriguez
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
1%
Emily Emerson
- 5 TIMES IN ONE NIGHT
- Spirit Gum Theatre
1%Best Play TWELFTH NIGHT
- Belmont Abbey College
8%CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
8%PUFFS
- Little theater of Gastonia
6%THE GIN GAME
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
5%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Theatre Charlotte
4%SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION
- Cherryville Little Theatre
4%THE CAKE
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
4%RUMORS
- Lee Street Theatre
3%SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Central Piedmont Community College
3%THE HUMANS
- Davidson Community Players
3%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Belmont Abbey College
2%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Shakespeare & Friends
2%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- piedmont players theater
2%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
2%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Uwharrie Players
2%ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Camel City Playhouse
2%FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre Of Winston Salem
2%THE MOORS
- Just Two Guys Productions
2%THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE
- Camel City Playhouse
2%THE MOUSETRAP
- HART Theatre
2%THE HOT WING KING
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%Best Production of an Opera MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Piedmont Opera
51%AFRICAN QUEENS
- Piedmont Opera
33%PAGLIACCI
- Piedmont Opera
15%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gary Sivak
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
11%
Lauren Parker & Ethan Parker
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
10%
Philip Powell & This Robot Dreams
- MORIARTY
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
9%
Michael Shelton
- PUFFS
- Little theater of Gastonia
4%
Bill Kimrey
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Dilworth Players
4%
Chris Timmons
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Theatre Charlotte
4%
This Robot Dreams
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
4%
Drew Strezpek
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
4%
Nicole DePietro
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
3%
Fatima V. Njie
- MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Tom Bastek
- THE MOUSETRAP
- HART Theatre
3%
Matt Lowe
- NEWSIES
- High Point Community Theatre
3%
Chip Decker
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
3%
Dakota Mann
- GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER
- Hendersonville Theatre
3%
Eric Seale
- WAITRESS
- Hickory Community Theatre
3%
Tom Bastek
- ANYTHING GOES
- HART Theatre
2%
Ruth Anne Harris
- WINNIE THE POOH
- Ansonia Theatre
2%
Tom Bastek
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%
Christopher Cohen/Rob Taylor
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
2%
Bess Park
- LIFE SUCKS
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%
Gabriel Beech, Matt Padraza, and Jamie Perrera
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%
Brian J. Rassler
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
2%
Rachael & Matt Morris
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
2%
Matt and Rachael Morris
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Green Room Theatre
2%
Jeff Weber/Weber Scenic
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lauren Parker
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
15%
Gary Sivak
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
12%
Shane Young
- MORIARTY
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
10%
Jeremy Engel
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
8%
Blake Upchurch
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
7%
Aaron Ybarra
- AN ILIAD
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
7%
Christian Underwood
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Green Room Theatre
6%
Chris Stonnell & Steve Harper
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
5%
Montavius Blocker and Carly McMinn
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Central Piedmont Community College
5%
Dan Beckmann
- FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Rob Taylor/Peter Wilson
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
3%
Dalton Isaac
- THE MIRACLE WORKER
- Theatre Statesville
3%
Bo Garrard
- HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Bo Garrard
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Dakota Mann
- LIFE SUCKS
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%
Matt Padraza
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%
Bo Garrard
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Logan Carter
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Post Mortem Players
2%
Bo Garrard
- FOREVER PLAID
- Mountain Theatre Company
1%
Megan Shotwell
- THE COTTAGE
- Lees-McRae Summer Theatre
1%
Logan Carter
- THE THIN PLACE
- Post Mortem Players
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ashley West-Davis
- MATILDA
- The Green Room Community Theatre
8%
Becky Layman
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
8%
Daniel Becker
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
5%
Amber Engel
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%
Alex Manley
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
4%
Ethan McEntire
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
4%
David McDonald
- OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Heaven Watson-Weary
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
3%
Ash Wirth
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln theatre guild
3%
Lucien Hinton
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%
Dontavious Harris
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
Vance Riley
- DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL
- Children's Theatre of Charlotte
2%
Annie Williams
- HEATHERS
- RAH! Theatre
2%
Clayton Morgan
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
2%
Erica Taylor
- THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
Gio Bernard
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
2%
Naimah Coleman
- ANYTHING GOES
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%
Leslie Roberts
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%
Seth Yarman
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%
Brandon Jordan
- HEATHERS
- RAH! Theatre
2%
Al Dollar
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Brad Call
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Erin McCarson
- OKLAHOMA!
- Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre
2%
Alexis Bowman
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
1%
Ally Teeples
- WAITRESS
- Hickory Community Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Andrew Achter
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Belmont Abbey College
9%
Alex Brooks
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
8%
Joe Farmer
- MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
5%
Derrick T. Harley
- YO HO HO: A PIRATE’S CHRISTMAS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%
Greyson Helms
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
3%
Alexander McDonald Villareal
- DEATH COMES TO PLAY
- The Sublime Theatre and Press
3%
Kevin Burke
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
3%
Reed Conley
- PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Tanisha Watkins
- DOUBT
- Stained Glass Playhouse
2%
Will Taylor
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
2%
Branden Nufher
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
2%
Sarah Thompson
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
2%
Blake Lundy
- PUFFS
- Little theater of Gastonia
2%
Kady Tilly
- FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Jude Novak
- PUFFS
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
Steve Forster
- YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Uwharrie Players
2%
Kelsey Garber
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION
- Cherryville Little Theatre
2%
Andrew Hatley
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION
- Cherryville Little Theatre
2%
Destiny Wolf
- MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- Davidson Community Players
2%
Scott Major
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
2%
Amir Cooper
- FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Anaiah Jones
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Central Piedmont Community College
2%
Ann Breitbach
- MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Ethan Fite
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
2%
Glen Caulder
- WINNIE THE POOH
- Ansonia Theatre
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production BEETLEJUICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
13%PUFFS
- Little Theater of Gastonia
13%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Theatre Charlotte
12%MATILDA
- The Green Room Theatre
9%YO HO HO: A PIRATE’S CHRISTMAS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
8%CINDERELLA YOUTH PLAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
6%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- The Green Room Theatre
6%ZOMBIE PROM
- Piedmont Players Theatre
5%DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL
- Children's Theatre of Charlotte
5%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Central Piedmont Community College
4%WINNIE THE POOH
- Ansonia Theatre
4%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- matthews Playhouse
3%THE STINKY CHEESE MAN
- Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre
3%JUNGLE BOOK
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
3%THE ADVENTURES OF FROG AND TOAD
- Uwharrie Players
2%LA GUITARRISTA
- Lenoir-Rhyne University Playmakers
1%I PROMISE
- Spring Theatre
1%Favorite Local Theatre
Little Theater of Gastonia
12%
Greenroom Community Theatre
12%
Little Theatre of Winston Salem
11%
Belmont Abbey College
8%
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%
Lincoln Theatre Guild
6%
HART Theatre
5%
RAH! Theatre
3%
Cherryville Little Theatre
3%
Mountain Theatre Company
3%
Theatre Charlotte
3%
High Point Community Theatre
3%
Montford Park Players
2%
Camel City Playhouse
2%
Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%
Matthews playhouse
2%
Just 2 Guys
2%
Theatre Statesville
1%
Central Piedmont Community College
1%
piedmont players theater
1%
Creative Greensboro
1%
spirit gum theatre
1%
Hendersonville Theatre
1%
Old Courthouse Theatre
1%
Post Mortem Players
1%