Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; 1776 Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Alexander McDonald Villarreal - ETHNICALLY AMBIGIOUS - Haywood Arts Regional Theatre 15%

ONE MAN SHOW

13%

Rob Taylor -- Camel City Playhouse

HOW TO BE AN ETHICAL SLUT

11%

Brooke McCarthy -- Charlotte's Off Broadway

WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT

11%

Anne Lambert -- Fire/Pit Theatre Company

WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT

8%

Hank West -- Fire/Pit Theatre Company

SCOTLAND

8%

rob taylor -- Camel City Theatre

LOVE HEALS

7%

Artists of AVLMT -- Asheville Musical Theatre

VAUDEVILLE FROLIC

6%

Rob Taylor -- Camel City Playhouse

ME 2

6%

Tommy Foster -- The Long Room

WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT

6%

Iris DeWitt -- Fire/Pit Theatre Company

AINT I A WOMAN

5%

carl jones -- cycle bar

WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT

3%

Jonathan Wallace -- Fire/Pit Theatre Company

CABARET

10%

Claire Depaoli -- Little Theater of Gastonia

OKLAHOMA!

9%

Katie Jo Icenhower -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

HAIRSPRAY

7%

Juniper Dickens -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL

7%

Mekisha Rivers -- Little Theater of Gastonia

NEWSIES

6%

Amanda Diorio -- High Point Community Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

6%

John C.Wilson & Mary Isom -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

RIDE THE CYCLONE

5%

Brian Jones -- RAH! Theatre

PRINCE OF EGYPT

5%

Sam Stowe -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

4%

Dallas McKinney -- Just Two Guys Productions

ALICE BY HEART

4%

Angie Dolan -- Cherryville Little Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Shay Yara -- Legacy Theater and Music Company

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

3%

Isabel Gonzalez -- Central Piedmont Community College

LIFE SUCKS

3%

Matilyn Hull -- Hendersonville Theatre

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

3%

Amy McCleary -- Mountain Theatre Company

THE BODYGUARD

3%

Tod Kubo -- Piedmont Players Theatre

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

3%

Lily Bodnar -- The Green Room Community Theatre

GREASE

3%

Gina Clarke -- Ansonia Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Carrie Plew -- Creative Greensboro

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

2%

Erin Leigh Knowles -- Mountain Theatre Company

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Sharlie Duncan -- Post Mortem Players

FIRST DATE

2%

Vanessa Davis -- Fort Mill Community Playhouse

MIRACLE ON 31ST STREET

2%

Rebecca White -- Old Courthouse Theatre

COMPANY

1%

Katie Muckenfuss -- Kernersville Little Theatre

FOREVER PLAID

1%

Jonathan Van Dyke -- Mountain Theatre Company

THE CRUCIBLE

1%

Renee Welsh Noel -- Post Mortem Players

1776

11%

Angela Harris -- Belmont Abbey College

CABARET

10%

Lauren Parker & Marie Novak -- Little Theater of Gastonia

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

7%

Tara Raczenski -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERROS

7%

Andy Lominac -- Greenroom Community Theatre

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

7%

Mykie Upchurch -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

6%

Amanda McLoughlin -- Hendersonville Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

4%

Daisy Neske -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL 10TH ANNIVERSARY

4%

Eric Gagliardo -- High Point Community Theatre

CABARET

3%

Marie Novak -- Little theater of Gastonia

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Rachel Engstrom -- Theatre Charlotte

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Daisy Neske -- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

3%

Matt McKinney -- Just 2 Guys

THE BODYGUARD

2%

Beth Killian -- Piedmont Players Theatre

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

2%

Freddie Harward -- Central Piedmont Community College

FOREVER PLAID

2%

Beck Jones -- Mountain Theatre Company

WAITRESS

2%

Emma Lee Kurts -- Hickory Community Theatre

WINNIE THE POOH

2%

Brittany Price -- Ansonia Theatre

MORIARTY

2%

Daisy Neske -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Beth Killian -- Piedmont Players Theatre

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

2%

Sarah Kate Padraza and Gabriel Beech -- The Green Room Community Theatre

CABARET

2%

Sarah Gross -- Old courthouse theatre

THE BURNT PART BOYS

2%

Beck Jones -- Mountain Theatre Company

THE CRUCIBLE

1%

Jordan McKenzie Deese -- Post Mortem Players

PERSUADED

1%

Tara Radcinski -- Pinwheel Productions

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

1%

Beck Jones -- Mountain Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

15%

- Lincoln Theatre Guild

OKLAHOMA!

14%

- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

ANYTHING GOES

11%

- HART Theatre

THE NUTCRACKER:A CHILDREN’S BALLET

11%

- Lincoln cultural center

ALICE BY HEART

9%

- Cherryville Little Theatre

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

7%

- Theatre Charlotte

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

7%

- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

THE BODYGUARD

6%

- Piedmont Players Theatre

PRINCE OF EGYPT

5%

- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

5%

- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

4%

- Mountain Theatre Company

COMPANY

4%

- Kernersville Little Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

- Piedmont opera

1776

9%

Christopher Donoghue -- Belmont Abbey College

THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL

8%

Ashleigh B. Curry -- Little Theater of Gastonia

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

8%

Chad Edwards -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

CABARET

7%

Lauren Parker -- Little Theater of Gastonia

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

6%

Jamie Lawson -- Theatre Alliance

MATILDA

4%

Allison Andrews -- The Green Room Community Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

4%

Autumn Bolton & Erika Danielle -- Cherryville Little Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Candice Dickinson -- HART Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Nicole DePietro -- RAH! Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Tiffany Christian -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

OKLAHOMA!

3%

Katie Jo Icenhower -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

THE BODYGUARD

3%

Tod Kubo -- Piedmont Players Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

2%

Dallas McKinney -- Just Two Guys Productions

SISTER ACT

2%

Thao Nyguen -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Jessica Forwerck -- Legacy Theater and Music Company

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

2%

Carly McMinn -- Central Piedmont Community College

NEWSIES

2%

Courtney Lowe -- High Point Community Theatre

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

2%

Amy McCleary -- Mountain Theatre Company

CINDERELLA

2%

Ana Carnes -- Lincoln theatre guild

THE BURNT PART BOYS

2%

Scott Daniel -- Mountain Theatre Company

GREASE

2%

Tyler Baucom -- Ansonia Theatre

THE FANTASTICKS

2%

Joanna Underwood -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

SONG FOR A NEW WORLD

2%

Gabriel Beech -- The Green Room Community Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Rowan Bishop -- Hendersonville Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

1%

Shelia Sumpter -- HART Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

9%

Christopher Donoghue -- Belmont Abbey College

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

9%

John David Brown III -- The Green Room Theatre

CLUE

7%

Lauren Parker -- Little Theater of Gastonia

PUFFS

6%

Bryan Rife -- Little theater of Gastonia

THE GIN GAME

6%

John C. Wilson -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION

6%

Autumn Bolton & Becca DeGregory -- Cherryville Little Theatre

MORIARTY

5%

Phil Powell -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

5%

- Theatre Charlotte

THE CAKE

4%

Erin McCarson -- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

3%

Tomeka Allen -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

FEEDING BEATRICE

3%

David Bricquet -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Jess Forwerck -- Legacy Theater and Music Company

THE HOT WING KING

2%

Tatum Terry -- Hickory Community Theatre

THE MIRACLE WORKER

2%

Dalton Isaac -- Theatre Statesville

THE CRUCIBLE

2%

Heather Wilson-Bowlby -- Post Mortem Players

UNNECESSARY FARCE

2%

Philip Powell -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

LIFE SUCKS

1%

Dakota Mann -- Hendersonville Theatre

AN ILIAD

1%

Dakota Mann -- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

HAMLET

1%

Joey Upper -- Shared Radiance

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

1%

Lily Oden -- Piedmont Players Theatre

THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE

1%

Jason Roland -- Camel City Playhouse

MURDER AT THE HOWARD JOHNSON’S

1%

Bill Morgan -- The Green Room Community Theatre

MISSISSIPPI QUEENS

1%

Dalton Isaac -- Theatre Statesville

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

1%

Steve Kaliski -- Davidson Community Players

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

1%

Jill Bloede -- Belmont Abbey College

THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL

10%

- Little Theater of Gastonia

1776

8%

- Belmont Abbey College

CABARET

8%

- Little Theater of Gastonia

OKLAHOMA!

5%

- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

HAIRSPRAY

4%

- Lincoln Theatre Guild

RIDE THE CYCLONE

4%

- RAH! Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

3%

- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

ANYTHING GOES

3%

- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

PRINCE OF EGYPT

3%

- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

SWEENEY TODD

3%

- Legacy Theater and Music Company

ALICE BY HEART

3%

- Cherryville Little Theatre

LITTLE SHOW OF HORRORS

3%

- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

NEWSIES

2%

- High Point Community Theatre

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

2%

- Uwharrie Players

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

- Hendersonville Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

- Hickory Community Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

2%

- Central Piedmont Community College

A CHORUS LINE

2%

- The Lotus Project

THE BURNT PART BOYS

2%

- Mountain Theatre Company

THE BODYGUARD

2%

- Piedmont Players Theatre

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

2%

- The Green Room Community Theatre

PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES

2%

- Lincoln Theatre Guild

THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE

2%

- Camel City Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

1%

- Queens University

CINDERELLA YOUTH PLAY

1%

- Lincoln Theatre Guild

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

13%

Emily Stanton -- The Green Room Theatre

CABARET

11%

Danielle Comeau -- Little Theater of Gastonia

1776

9%

Gary Sivak -- Belmont Abbey College

MORIARTY

7%

Jason Irons -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

6%

Suzanne Vaughan -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

6%

- Theatre Charlotte

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

4%

Bill West-Davis -- The Green Room Community Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

- Theatre Charlotte

ALICE BY HEART

3%

Pete DeGregory -- Cherryville Little Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Jason Williams -- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Kodi Yara -- Legacy Theater and Music Company

CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Rod Oden -- Hickory Community theater

MISERY

2%

Abby Auman -- Hendersonville Theatre

AN ILIAD

2%

Abby Auman -- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Jason Irons -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

UNNECESSARY FARCE

2%

Suzanne Vaughn -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

2%

Emily Stanton -- Theatre Charlotte

THE CIVIL WAR

2%

Zach Holditch -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

2%

Juan Leon -- Uwharrie Players

MATILDA

2%

Carol Sigmon -- The Green Room Community Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Bill West-Davis -- Hickory Community Theatre

THE BURNT PART BOYS

1%

Mike Wood -- Mountain Theatre Company

THE BODYGUARD

1%

Jennifer O'Kelly -- Piedmont Players Theatre

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

1%

Latrice Negron -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

Chris Barcroft -- Post Mortem Players

CABARET

15%

Heaven Watson-Weary -- Little Theater of Gastonia

1776

10%

Jim Eddings -- Belmont Abbey College

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

10%

Dan Dodson -- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

9%

Gabriel Beech and Michael Sisk -- The Green Room Community Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

7%

Joel Fingerhut -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

HAIRSPRAY

5%

Michael Sisk -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

INTO THE WOODS

5%

John Crawley -- Asheville Community Theatre

AVENUE Q

4%

Chris Tilley -- Camel City Playhouse

THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL

4%

Michael Sisk -- Little Theater of Gastonia

THE BODYGUARD

4%

Lindsey Schroeder -- Piedmont Players Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

4%

Peter Leo -- Central Piedmont Community College

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

4%

Brooke Bell -- Just 2 Guys

FOREVER PLAID

3%

Bo Garrard -- Mountain Theatre Company

THE BURNT PART BOYS

3%

Bo Garrard -- Mountain Theatre Company

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Christy Elkins -- Summerfield Stage Company

WAITRESS

2%

Jeff Hartman -- Hickory Community theater

FIRST DATE

2%

Vicki Harvell -- Fort Mill Community Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Justin Smith -- Queens university

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

2%

Pam Farnsworth -- Greenroom Community Theatre

CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Pam Farnsworth -- Hickory Community theater

THE FANTASTICKS

2%

Michael Sisk -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

1776

7%

- Belmont Abbey College

CABARET

7%

- Little Theater of Gastonia

THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL

7%

- Little Theater of Gastonia

HAIRSPRAY

7%

- Lincoln theatre guild

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

6%

- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

RIDE THE CYCLONE

4%

- RAH! Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

4%

- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

SWEENEY TODD

3%

- Queens University

OKLAHOMA!

3%

- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

NEWSIES

3%

- High Point Community Theatre

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

3%

- Just 2 Guys

ALICE BY HEART

3%

- Cherryville Little Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

- Theatre Charlotte

SWEENEY TODD

2%

- Legacy Theater and Music Company

ANYTHING GOES

2%

- HART Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

2%

- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

SISTER ACT

2%

- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

- Hendersonville Theatre

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

2%

- Theatre Charlotte

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

2%

- Uwharrie Players

THE BODYGAURD

2%

- Piedmont Players Theater

GREASE

1%

- Ansonia Theatre

MATILDA

1%

- The Green Room Community Theatre

THE BURNT PART BOYS

1%

- Mountain Theatre Company

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

21%

- Post Mortem Players

NUNS OF CAMELOT

14%

- Camel City Playhouse

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

12%

- Mountain Theatre Company

SEX, LIES, AND A SYCAMORE TREE

12%

- Charlotte's Off Broadway

MISSISSIPPI QUEENS

10%

- Theatre Statesville

A MAMA JALLOH STEW

8%

- Camel City Playhouse

ELECTRIDAD

8%

- Three Bone Theatre

DEATH COMES TO PLAY

8%

- The Sublime Theatre and Press

LEMURIA

8%

- Creative Greensboro

1776

8%

Ethan McEntire -- Belmont Abbey College

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

6%

Nathan Sebens -- Little Theatre Of Winston Salem

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

6%

Gray Smith -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

CABARET

5%

Patrick Stepp -- Little Theater of Gastonia

THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL

4%

Aniyah Blair-Young -- Little Theater of Gastonia

HAIRPSRAY

3%

Heaven Watson Weary -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

ANYTHING GOES

3%

Candice Dickinson -- HART Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

3%

Grace Carmody -- Cherryville Little Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Chris Cannon -- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Antonella Psocik -- RAH! Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

2%

Andrew Turnbull -- Just Two Guys Productions

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Ashley West Davis -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

CABARET

2%

Autumn Eudy -- Little Theater of Gastonia

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Zoe Zelonky -- Hendersonville Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Mars Mignon -- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

HEATHERS

2%

Emily Bowling -- RAH! Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

1%

Ash Wirth -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

RIDE THE CYCLONE

1%

JJ Monteleone -- RAH! Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

1%

Christina Aderholdt -- Cherryville Little Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

1%

Martha Merritt -- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

THE COLOR PURPLE

1%

Dontavious D. Harris -- Little Theater of Gastonia

GREASE

1%

Tyler Poplin -- Ansonia Theatre

VIOLET

1%

Destiny Wolf -- Theatre Charlotte

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Elizabeth DeVault -- Asheville Community Theater

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

1%

Abigail Gordiany -- Mountain Theatre Company

TWELFTH NIGHT

9%

Ethan McEntire -- Belmont Abbey College

CLUE

7%

Ashley Brayton -- Little Theater of Gastonia

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

5%

Christian Underwood -- Greenroom Community Theatre

THE GREAT EASTER EGG HUNT

5%

Mark Walek -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

UNNECESSARY FARCE

4%

Isaac Hampton -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION

4%

Erika Danielle -- Cherryville Little Theatre

PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES

3%

Mike Wirth -- Lincoln theatre guild

THE CAKE

3%

Kathleen Niemann -- HART Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

3%

Adam Peal -- Theatre Charlotte

THE BOOK OF WILL

3%

Alan Steele -- Montford Parkplayers

WINNIE THE POOH

3%

Tyler Poplin -- Ansonia Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Jake Ensey -- Legacy Theater and Music Company

SORDID LIVES

2%

Wilson Mericle -- High Point Community Theatre

PUFFS

2%

Matthew Lasalle -- Little theater of Gastonia

THE MIRACLE WORKER

2%

Aubrey Kowalski -- Theatre Statesville

CLUE

2%

Guy Winker -- Little Theater of Gastonia

DOUBT

2%

David Bricquet -- Stained Glass Playhouse

UNNECESSARY FARCE

2%

Ann Breitbach -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

HAMLET

1%

David Merritt Jr. -- Shared Radiance

AN ILIAD

1%

Quinn Terry -- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU

1%

Steve Forster -- Uwharrie Players

FEEDING BEATRICE

1%

Tanisha Watkins -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

MACBETH

1%

Christopher Cohen -- Camel City Playhouse

MACBETH

1%

Elize Rodriguez -- Camel City Playhouse

5 TIMES IN ONE NIGHT

1%

Emily Emerson -- Spirit Gum Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

8%

- Belmont Abbey College

CLUE

8%

- Little Theater of Gastonia

PUFFS

6%

- Little theater of Gastonia

THE GIN GAME

5%

- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

MORIARTY

5%

- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

4%

- Theatre Charlotte

SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION

4%

- Cherryville Little Theatre

THE CAKE

4%

- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

RUMORS

3%

- Lee Street Theatre

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

3%

- Central Piedmont Community College

THE HUMANS

3%

- Davidson Community Players

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

- Belmont Abbey College

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

- Shakespeare & Friends

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

- piedmont players theater

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

- Legacy Theater and Music Company

THE CRUCIBLE

2%

- Post Mortem Players

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

- Piedmont Players Theatre

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU

2%

- Uwharrie Players

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

2%

- Camel City Playhouse

FEEDING BEATRICE

2%

- Little Theatre Of Winston Salem

THE MOORS

2%

- Just Two Guys Productions

THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE

2%

- Camel City Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

2%

- HART Theatre

THE HOT WING KING

2%

- Hickory Community Theatre

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

2%

- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

MAN OF LA MANCHA

51%

- Piedmont Opera

AFRICAN QUEENS

33%

- Piedmont Opera

PAGLIACCI

15%

- Piedmont Opera

1776

11%

Gary Sivak -- Belmont Abbey College

CLUE

10%

Lauren Parker & Ethan Parker -- Little Theater of Gastonia

MORIARTY

9%

Philip Powell & This Robot Dreams -- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

PUFFS

4%

Michael Shelton -- Little theater of Gastonia

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Bill Kimrey -- Dilworth Players

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

4%

Chris Timmons -- Theatre Charlotte

UNNECESSARY FARCE

4%

This Robot Dreams -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Drew Strezpek -- Legacy Theater and Music Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Nicole DePietro -- RAH! Theatre

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

3%

Fatima V. Njie -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

THE MOUSETRAP

3%

Tom Bastek -- HART Theatre

NEWSIES

3%

Matt Lowe -- High Point Community Theatre

THE BODYGUARD

3%

Chip Decker -- Piedmont Players Theatre

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER

3%

Dakota Mann -- Hendersonville Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Eric Seale -- Hickory Community Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Tom Bastek -- HART Theatre

WINNIE THE POOH

2%

Ruth Anne Harris -- Ansonia Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Tom Bastek -- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

MACBETH

2%

Christopher Cohen/Rob Taylor -- Camel City Playhouse

LIFE SUCKS

2%

Bess Park -- Hendersonville Theatre

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

2%

Gabriel Beech, Matt Padraza, and Jamie Perrera -- The Green Room Community Theatre

THE CRUCIBLE

2%

Brian J. Rassler -- Post Mortem Players

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Rachael & Matt Morris -- Greenroom Community Theatre

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Matt and Rachael Morris -- The Green Room Theatre

THE BURNT PART BOYS

1%

Jeff Weber/Weber Scenic -- Mountain Theatre Company

CABARET

15%

Lauren Parker -- Little Theater of Gastonia

1776

12%

Gary Sivak -- Belmont Abbey College

MORIARTY

10%

Shane Young -- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

8%

Jeremy Engel -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

SWEENEY TODD

7%

Blake Upchurch -- Legacy Theater and Music Company

AN ILIAD

7%

Aaron Ybarra -- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

6%

Christian Underwood -- The Green Room Theatre

THE CRUCIBLE

5%

Chris Stonnell & Steve Harper -- Post Mortem Players

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

5%

Montavius Blocker and Carly McMinn -- Central Piedmont Community College

FEEDING BEATRICE

3%

Dan Beckmann -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

MACBETH

3%

Rob Taylor/Peter Wilson -- Camel City Playhouse

THE MIRACLE WORKER

3%

Dalton Isaac -- Theatre Statesville

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

2%

Bo Garrard -- Mountain Theatre Company

THE BURNT PART BOYS

2%

Bo Garrard -- Mountain Theatre Company

LIFE SUCKS

2%

Dakota Mann -- Hendersonville Theatre

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

2%

Matt Padraza -- The Green Room Community Theatre

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

2%

Bo Garrard -- Mountain Theatre Company

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Logan Carter -- Post Mortem Players

FOREVER PLAID

1%

Bo Garrard -- Mountain Theatre Company

THE COTTAGE

1%

Megan Shotwell -- Lees-McRae Summer Theatre

THE THIN PLACE

1%

Logan Carter -- Post Mortem Players

MATILDA

8%

Ashley West-Davis -- The Green Room Community Theatre

CABARET

8%

Becky Layman -- Little Theater of Gastonia

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

5%

Daniel Becker -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

GROUNDHOG DAY

5%

Amber Engel -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

1776

4%

Alex Manley -- Belmont Abbey College

1776

4%

Ethan McEntire -- Belmont Abbey College

OKLAHOMA!

3%

David McDonald -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

Heaven Watson-Weary -- Little Theater of Gastonia

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Ash Wirth -- Lincoln theatre guild

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Lucien Hinton -- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Dontavious Harris -- Little Theater of Gastonia

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL

2%

Vance Riley -- Children's Theatre of Charlotte

HEATHERS

2%

Annie Williams -- RAH! Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Clayton Morgan -- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL

2%

Erica Taylor -- Little Theater of Gastonia

1776

2%

Gio Bernard -- Belmont Abbey College

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Naimah Coleman -- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

THE BODYGUARD

2%

Leslie Roberts -- Piedmont Players Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Seth Yarman -- Legacy Theater and Music Company

HEATHERS

2%

Brandon Jordan -- RAH! Theatre

THE BURNT PART BOYS

2%

Al Dollar -- Mountain Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Brad Call -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Erin McCarson -- Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

1%

Alexis Bowman -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

WAITRESS

1%

Ally Teeples -- Hickory Community Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

9%

Andrew Achter -- Belmont Abbey College

CLUE

8%

Alex Brooks -- Little Theater of Gastonia

MORIARTY

5%

Joe Farmer -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

YO HO HO: A PIRATE’S CHRISTMAS

5%

Derrick T. Harley -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

3%

Greyson Helms -- Legacy Theater and Music Company

DEATH COMES TO PLAY

3%

Alexander McDonald Villareal -- The Sublime Theatre and Press

CLUE

3%

Kevin Burke -- Little Theater of Gastonia

PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES

2%

Reed Conley -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

DOUBT

2%

Tanisha Watkins -- Stained Glass Playhouse

THE CRUCIBLE

2%

Will Taylor -- Post Mortem Players

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Branden Nufher -- Greenroom Community Theatre

MACBETH

2%

Sarah Thompson -- Camel City Playhouse

PUFFS

2%

Blake Lundy -- Little theater of Gastonia

FEEDING BEATRICE

2%

Kady Tilly -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

PUFFS

2%

Jude Novak -- Little Theater of Gastonia

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU

2%

Steve Forster -- Uwharrie Players

SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION

2%

Kelsey Garber -- Cherryville Little Theatre

SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION

2%

Andrew Hatley -- Cherryville Little Theatre

MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

2%

Destiny Wolf -- Davidson Community Players

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Scott Major -- Greenroom Community Theatre

FEEDING BEATRICE

2%

Amir Cooper -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

2%

Anaiah Jones -- Central Piedmont Community College

MORIARTY

2%

Ann Breitbach -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Ethan Fite -- Greenroom Community Theatre

WINNIE THE POOH

2%

Glen Caulder -- Ansonia Theatre

BEETLEJUICE

13%

- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

PUFFS

13%

- Little Theater of Gastonia

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

12%

- Theatre Charlotte

MATILDA

9%

- The Green Room Theatre

YO HO HO: A PIRATE’S CHRISTMAS

8%

- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

CINDERELLA YOUTH PLAY

6%

- Lincoln Theatre Guild

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

- The Green Room Theatre

ZOMBIE PROM

5%

- Piedmont Players Theatre

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL

5%

- Children's Theatre of Charlotte

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

4%

- Central Piedmont Community College

WINNIE THE POOH

4%

- Ansonia Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

- matthews Playhouse

THE STINKY CHEESE MAN

3%

- Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre

JUNGLE BOOK

3%

- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

3%

- Mountain Theatre Company

THE ADVENTURES OF FROG AND TOAD

2%

- Uwharrie Players

LA GUITARRISTA

1%

- Lenoir-Rhyne University Playmakers

I PROMISE

1%

- Spring Theatre

12%

Little Theater of Gastonia

12%

Greenroom Community Theatre

11%

Little Theatre of Winston Salem

8%

Belmont Abbey College

6%

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

6%

Lincoln Theatre Guild

5%

HART Theatre

3%

RAH! Theatre

3%

Cherryville Little Theatre

3%

Mountain Theatre Company

3%

Theatre Charlotte

3%

High Point Community Theatre

2%

Montford Park Players

2%

Camel City Playhouse

2%

Legacy Theater and Music Company

2%

Matthews playhouse

2%

Just 2 Guys

1%

Theatre Statesville

1%

Central Piedmont Community College

1%

piedmont players theater

1%

Creative Greensboro

1%

spirit gum theatre

1%

Hendersonville Theatre

1%

Old Courthouse Theatre

1%

Post Mortem Players

Wrong region? Click here.

Charlotte Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. 1776 (Belmont Abbey College) 7.5% of votes 2. CABARET (Little Theater of Gastonia) 7.1% of votes 3. THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL (Little Theater of Gastonia) 7.1% of votes Vote Now!