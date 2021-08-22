The Magnetic Theatre presents The Sparrow and the Whippoorwill: A Bluegrass Musical, by Tom Godleski, directed by Victoria Lamberth.

Paula is at a crossroads, trying to find her way in the world, as she starts her first nursing job in Asheville. She gets assigned to a patient, Cleo Nicholson, who presents her with a very unusual request. As Paula digs deeper into Cleo's life, she finds some very surprising information about him - and also herself.

A bluegrass musical written by local playwright and musician Tom Godleski, featuring live music, The Sparrow and The Whippoorwill is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Performances run September 10-25, 2021, Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 4pm

