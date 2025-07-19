The Carolina Theater 17th Annual Summer Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Carolina Theatre in Greensboro is currently hosting its 17th annual Summer Film Festival, running from July 7 through August 14. For just $9 per ticket (plus a $1 discount for seniors, military, students, educators, and first responders), attendees can enjoy a diverse lineup of classic films in a historic setting.

Each night of the week carries a unique theme. Monday evenings spotlight musicals like Hairspray, Earth Girls Are Easy, Mamma Mia!, Grease, The Wiz, and La La Land. Tuesday nights are devoted to Hitchcock suspense, screening titles such as The 39 Steps, Rope, Strangers on a Train, Dial M for Murder, Vertigo, and Frenzy.

Wednesdays center on beloved sports movies, including The Mighty Ducks, Caddyshack, Ali, White Men Can’t Jump, A League of Their Own, and Remember the Titans. Thursdays shift the focus to films connected to North Carolina, showcasing Weekend at Bernie’s, The Color Purple, Talladega Nights, The Hunger Games, Nights in Rodanthe, and Dirty Dancing.

The event continues the Carolina Theatre’s longstanding commitment to bringing the community together through film. Offering an engaging and varied program that celebrates screen culture—from musicals and thrillers to sports stories and regional favorites—the festival presents a fun, affordable opportunity to revisit cinematic gems.