THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY to Run at Hendersonville Theatre in May

Four women - each in need of emotional support - abandon the yoga studio for group therapy and cocktails on the veranda in The Savannah Sipping Society, which runs at Hendersonville Theatre from May 5-14. Tickets are $17-25 and are available online at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at (828) 692-1082. Groups of 10 or more receive a 10 percent discount.

The hilarious, heart-felt, laugh-a-minute comedy follows four unique Southern women joined together by fate - and happy hour - as they set out to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they've lost through the years. The Savannah Sipping Society reminds us all that joy comes through living life in the moment.

"The genius of The Savannah Sipping Society takes the familiar story of finding your authentic self and weaves it into a riotous comedy," said Victoria Lamberth, HT Artistic Director. "The fun, laughter and genuine friendship provides just the right balance as this unique cast of characters struggles to trust, love and find hope through tough times. Between the earnest and the irreverent, laughter and tears coexist in the same moments-just like they do in real life."

Written by the Asheville trio of former writers for The Golden Girls known collectively as "Jones Hope Wooten," the play creates a comedy cocktail as varied as the adult beverages the main characters spend the show sipping.

After a chance meeting at a hot yoga class, four middle-aged women from different walks of life form unlikely friendships. Each woman is at a crossroads after a major life change. Dot, whose husband died of a heart attack before they could enjoy the retirement they planned together, is facing starting her life over alone. Marlafaye, whose husband left her for a 23-year-old, is also restarting her life while contemplating how to seek revenge on her ex. Randa, a workaholic and perfectionist, experiences a career derailment that shows her she has neither a life nor an idea how to get one. Meanwhile, Jinx, who tries to be a life coach to her new friends, is blind to the fact that she needs to apply some of her advice to her own life. Randa's veranda soon becomes the Friday night hangout where the crew routinely socializes over drinks. In an attempt to switch up their lives, the women form lasting friendships in the process.

Katie Winkler plays sweet, unexpectedly, recently-widowed Dot Haigler. Jennifer Treadway portrays earthy, boisterous, hot-headed Texas gal and recent divorcée Marlafaye Mosely. Natalie Broadway plays workaholic and high-strung perfectionist Randa Convington. Joan Rinchisen portrays freewheeling and rambunctious Jinx Jenkins, the firecracker of the bunch. Completing the cast is Laurie Morris, who is not only an understudy for the roles but also makes a cameo appearance as Granny.

The Savannah Sipping Society's artistic team includes HT favorites Beth Norris as director and Allison Starling as assistant director/stage manager.

The Savannah Sipping Society is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the Arts Council of Henderson County, the City of Hendersonville, Exceptional Papers, Inc. and Beast Coast Tree Climbers.

The show is rated PG due to mild adult themes. Showtimes are 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 PM on Sundays. Running time is approximately 2 hours with one 15 minute intermission. Hendersonville Theater has made masks optional for patrons, and no proof of vaccination is required to attend a performance.

Since 1966, Hendersonville Theatre has provided an inviting and nurturing environment for live theatre, as well as high-quality, affordable entertainment for the residents of Hendersonville and surrounding areas. Hendersonville Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking behind and in front of the theater.

Hendersonville Theatre is located at 229 South Washington Street. For tickets or more information contact 828-692-1082 or online at Click Here.