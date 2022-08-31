PRINCESS FEARLESS, An Empowering Play For Young People, To Be Presented At Matthews Playhouse in September

Princess Fearless", an empowering new play for young people, will be performed live for school groups and the public at Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts September 23 - October 2, 2022. The original play, based on the book, "Princess Fearless: Walking to School", is recommended for children in grades 2-5. Local playwright Lakeetha Blakeney (also known as Keetha B.) is the author of this inspiring story that follows fourth grade student Louise "Lou" Miller, a young girl who must overcome her fears of a neighborhood dog.

Blakeney, an accomplished actor, director, and theatre educator, says Lou is loosely based on her own childhood story and the fears she had to overcome. "I was afraid a lot as a child for various reasons, and I grew into an adult that was also afraid. I was often paralyzed by my fear," she says. "I want to encourage children and adults to always be fearless. By that, I mean that even if you are afraid, try new things anyway." The production is in line with Matthews Playhouse's renewed mission to make the performing arts more accessible and inclusive by modeling diversity, equity and inclusion for the entire arts industry. You can read more about the Matthews Playhouse Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives by clicking here.

Tickets to Princess Fearless range between $10 - $18 per person and can be purchased here. Weekday performances for school groups will take place September 26, 27, 29, 30 at 9:30 am & 11:30 am. Financial assistance for Title 1 Schools is available from the Matthews Playhouse Sponsor-A-Student Fund. Educators may visit matthewsplayhouse.com to learn more about special field trip opportunities for their students.

In addition to the public and school performances, Matthews Playhouse will present a special FREE outdoor performance of "Princess Fearless" in Matthews' Stumptown Park at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022. Seating is general admission and is first come, first served. The free outdoor performance is sponsored by Culture Blocks, a community partnership funded by Mecklenburg County

About Lakeetha Blakeney

A native of Concord, North Carolina, Keetha B. received her BA in Theatre and African American Studies from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and her MA in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. She is the Founder and Artistic Director of Redeeming History Productions, a production company creating work that celebrates the marginalized global majority. Keetha B. is a theatre teaching artist and has been working with K-12 students for over 15 years and strives to create space for all who wish to learn the craft of acting. Her play, Sweet Jenn, won Best Original Script at the Atlanta Black Theatre Festival, and it will premier as a short film in 2023. Learn more about Keetha B. by visiting keethab.com.

About ASC Culture Blocks

ASC Culture Blocks is a community partnership funded by Mecklenburg County and connects communities with responsive arts, science, and history experiences closer to where residents live. The program engages with creative individuals and organizations with a primary mission of arts, science, and/or history to present programs in specific geographic areas. Culture Blocks supports cultural experiences that are planned with resident involvement and/or take place at libraries, recreation centers, parks, and relevant community spaces. Learn more by visiting www.artsandscience.org.

About the Matthews Playhouse

The Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts is a community based non-profit theatre committed to enriching the lives of children, adults, and families by inviting them to participate in the world of performing arts and education.