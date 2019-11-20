Diana Ross to Play Belk Theater in February 2020

Blumenthal Performing Arts is proud to present Diana Ross on Feb. 29, 2020 at Belk Theater. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. and will be available at BlumenthalArts.org, by phone at 704-372-1000 and at the Belk Theater Box Office (130 N. Tryon St.).

Diana Ross is considered one of the most successful recording artists and entertainers of all time.

From her landmark solo career to the early days as the leader of The Supremes, Ross helped shape the sound of popular music, changing the landscape and paving the way for contemporary music.

Ross' international achievements were acknowledged by the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors in Washington DC (2007), celebrating her lustrous career of excellence in music, film, television and theatre, as well as her cultural influences, humanitarian work and her contributions to American culture. The National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences celebrated her remarkable career with its highest honor, The GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. In 2016, Ross received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the most prestigious civilian award given to a U.S. citizen.





