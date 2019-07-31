BMC Presents An Evening With Lyle Lovett and His Large Band

Brevard Music Center (BMC), in collaboration with Mountain Song Productions, announces the return of GRAMMY award-winning Lyle Lovett and his Large Band on Thursday, August 8 @ 7:30 PM at BMC's lakeside Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium (349 Andante Lane). Lovett's appearance is part of the "BMC Presents" series of non-classical artists and concerts showcased during BMC's summer music festival. Lawn tickets start at $25.



BMC gratefully acknowledges the support of BMC Presents Series Sponsor, Hampton Inn - Brevard, and Lead Sponsor, Platt Architecture, P.A.



"We are thrilled to welcome Lyle Lovett back to Brevard," said Brevard Music Center President & CEO Mark Weinstein. "His 2017 concert captured the hearts and souls of the sell-out crowd-a 2200-strong audience who were captivated and inspired by his musical virtuosity. Get your tickets to his 2019 concert while they are still available because you won't want to miss another extraordinary evening of entertainment by this legendary artist and his acclaimed band!"



A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums over three decades. Along with his band, which features over a dozen musicians performing a range of favorites, he showcases a breadth of talent through melodies laced with folk, swing, blues, jazz, and country music. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of Americana music in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Whether touring as a 'Duo' or with his 'Acoustic Group' or his 'Large Band,' Lovett's live performances make him one of the most compelling musicians in popular music. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician. His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any living artist working today.

Tickets to BMC Presents: An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium (WPA) start at $25 on the lawn and can be purchased by visiting BREVARDMUSIC.ORG, calling the BMC Box Office at 828-862-2105, or visiting the WPA Box Office at 349 Andante Lane in Brevard.



Although picnics are permitted on the grounds of the Brevard Music Center, patrons can also enjoy a delicious selection of casual fare, snacks, and beverages at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium.





