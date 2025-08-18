York Symphony Welcomes New Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The York Symphony Orchestra has announced their new Executive Director. Starting September 1, Kevin Irving will begin his new role with the York Symphony Orchestra. With experience in the arts sector and a passion for music, Irving is poised to elevate the YSO to new heights.

Board Chair Betsy Keefer said, "I am very excited to work with Kevin as he provides leadership to the YSO and begins to develop a strategic vision that will take us to our 100th anniversary. Kevin is a passionate supporter of the arts as both an experienced administrator and as a performer."

Irving jumped from being a professional dancer to artistic management when he became Associate Director at Nacho Duato's Compañía Nacional de Danza in Spain. Then he spent five years at the helm of the Gothenburg Opera Ballet in Sweden, followed by eight years at the Artistic Director of Oregon Ballet Theatre. Irving recently served as Portland Columbia (OR) Symphony's Executive Director.

Irving draws upon his background in the arts to build the legacy of the York Symphony Orchestra. Since 1933, the York Symphony has showcased outstanding guest artists and an array of diverse compositions.

"The YSO first caught my eye through its mission statement and, especially the final word in that statement: excellence. The emphasis on excellence permeates everything we do, and every interaction we are part of," Irving said.

Irving hopes to build upon that "excellence" with new community engagement on and off the stage. When the York community is involved, the YSO strengthens the ties to those we serve.

Music Director Lawrence Golan said, "I have always made engaging with and relating to the York community a priority throughout my tenure. With Kevin at the helm, we will continue those efforts. I will enthusiastically collaborate with him on whatever new ventures materialize."

Additionally, Irving strives to build relationships with not only patrons but also the board, musicians and staff. His commitment to the YSO will enhance creativity and innovation throughout the York Symphony.

"The YSO and the community of York are by now very familiar with the brilliance of YSO Music Director Lawrence Golan. We will work to ensure the bright and thrilling future of this dynamic ensemble," Irving said.

Music brings people together and fosters a sense of community. To celebrate the Appell Center's Strand Theatre centennial, the York Symphony joins Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara for a very special milestone concert. The York Symphony season kicks off our 93rd Season on October 4 at the Appell Center.