TMI Improv Presents LAST LAUGHS OF 2022 At Gamut Theatre! 

TMI Improv Troupe presents: Last Laughs of 2022. Patrons can visit Gamut Theatre on New Year's Eve for a series of short performances to keep them laughing till Midnight!

TMI, Gamut's beloved improv company, will entertain on the Select Medical Mainstage, while Peggy's Pub provides refreshments in the Capital Blue Cross Lobby. Shows are on the hour at 9:00, 10:00, and 11:00 PM. The last improv game ends just in time to see the downtown Harrisburg fireworks.

The event is at Gamut Theatre (15 N 4th St.) in downtown Harrisburg. Doors open at 8:30 PM on December 31 and the shows begin at 9:00 PM. Admission per show is $10 each, or patrons can purchase a single VIP ticket for $30 and come and go as they please throughout the night. VIP tickets feature complimentary non-alcoholic drinks.

Please visit gamuttheatre.org/lastlaughs22 for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.