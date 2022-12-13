Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

TMI Improv Presents LAST LAUGHS OF 2022 At Gamut Theatre! 

The last improv game ends just in time to see the downtown Harrisburg fireworks. 

Dec. 13, 2022  

TMI Improv Troupe presents: Last Laughs of 2022. Patrons can visit Gamut Theatre on New Year's Eve for a series of short performances to keep them laughing till Midnight!

TMI, Gamut's beloved improv company, will entertain on the Select Medical Mainstage, while Peggy's Pub provides refreshments in the Capital Blue Cross Lobby. Shows are on the hour at 9:00, 10:00, and 11:00 PM. The last improv game ends just in time to see the downtown Harrisburg fireworks.

The event is at Gamut Theatre (15 N 4th St.) in downtown Harrisburg. Doors open at 8:30 PM on December 31 and the shows begin at 9:00 PM. Admission per show is $10 each, or patrons can purchase a single VIP ticket for $30 and come and go as they please throughout the night. VIP tickets feature complimentary non-alcoholic drinks.

Please visit gamuttheatre.org/lastlaughs22 for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD to be Presented at the Ritz Storybook Theater in January Photo
A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD to be Presented at the Ritz Storybook Theater in January
The Ritz Storybook Theater will present A Year with Frog and Toad January 21 and 28.
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; at Fulton T Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; at Fulton Theatre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Review: RENT at Susquehanna Stage Photo
Review: RENT at Susquehanna Stage
What did our critic think of RENT at Susquehanna Stage?
Review: A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL at Players On High At The Carlisle Theatre Photo
Review: A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL at Players On High At The Carlisle Theatre
Carlisle Theatre presents a creative and engaging version of A Christmas Carol. This production of A Steampunk Christmas Carol at Carlisle Theatre is fast-paced, high-energy, emotional, and filled with joy and hope. It is a performance you do not want to miss this holiday season.

More Hot Stories For You


A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD to be Presented at the Ritz Storybook Theater in JanuaryA YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD to be Presented at the Ritz Storybook Theater in January
December 12, 2022

The Ritz Storybook Theater will present A Year with Frog and Toad January 21 and 28.
Popcorn Hat Players to Present 30th Annual NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY FOR CHILDRENPopcorn Hat Players to Present 30th Annual NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY FOR CHILDREN
December 10, 2022

The Popcorn Hat Players will present their 30th Annual New Year's Eve Party for Children, where we count down to NOON instead of Midnight! Featuring this year's show: The Princess and The Pea. This family-friendly Popcorn Hat Players show will kick off the party and end with their famous countdown to noon.
Photos: First Look at CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour, Now Extended Through 2023Photos: First Look at CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour, Now Extended Through 2023
December 9, 2022

See photos of Champions of Magic, featuring five world-class illusionists. They are continuing their North American tour through 2023, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London’s West End.
Millbrook Playhouse And The Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble Present THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICALMillbrook Playhouse And The Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble Present THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL
December 7, 2022

The Board of Directors, Artistic Director David Leidholdt, General Manager David Gritzner, along with show sponsors Brigandi, Gleghorn, and Haffley, and Keystone Clearwater Solutions LLC, have announced the upcoming production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical with book and lyrics by Jahnna Beecham, music and lyrics Malcolm Hillgartner.
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Opens This Week at DreamWrightsPETER AND THE STARCATCHER Opens This Week at DreamWrights
December 5, 2022

Join DreamWrights Center for Community Arts this year for a different type of Holiday production. 'Peter and the Starcatcher' is the Tony Award Winning Broadway Play by Nick Elice and Wayne Barker that follows a nameless Boy who eventually grows up to become the infamous Peter Pan.
share