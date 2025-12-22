Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; Open Stage Of Harrisburg Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond.
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
T.H.E.M. The Collective
- EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
35%
Adam Swallow
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
23%
Andrew Dixon
- BLACK TO THE FUTURE
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
4%
Ava Kreiser
- A CABARET OF FAVORITES
- Reading Civic Theatre
3%
Brandon Cameron
- SUNDAY NIGHT CABARET SERIES: BROADWAY'S BRANDON CAMERON
- Servant Stage Company
3%
Andrew Dixon
- PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
2%
Carlos Kohls
- YOUTH PERFORMERS CABARET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
2%
Chad-Alan Carr
- MOSTLY BROADWAY
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
2%
Patrick Connaghan
- SPOTLIGHT ARTIST: PATRICK CONNAGHAN
- Hershey Area Playhouse
2%
Chris Dailey
- A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Victor Trevino, Jr
- ALOHA FROM VEGAS
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Megan Fisher
- A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Hollywood Yates
- TOBY: A TRIBUTE TO TOBY KEITH
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%
Seth Confer
- A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE
- Salt & Light Theatre
1%
Tyler Hoover
- CABARET
- Servant Stage Company
1%
Curt Dale Clark
- THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY
- Fulton
1%
Karey Getz
- KAREY GETZ & FRIENDS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Deanna Carroll
- THE GREAT AMERICAN SOULBOOK: AMERICAN SOUL
- Bucks County Playhouse
1%
Ryan Brosious
- A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE
- Salt & Light Theatre
1%
Lindsay Bretz Morgan/Scott Williams
- SHOWTUNE SUNDAY
- Belvedere
1%
Jeff Coon
- THE SUMMER CLUB
- Gretna Theatre
1%
The Amaya Family
- SUNRISE, SUNSET
- Servant Stage
1%
Reji Woods
- THE MUSIC OF MOTOWN
- Mt. Gretna Tabernacle
1%
Jessica Teter
- VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET
- Carlisle Theatre
1%
Damaria Quick
- THE MUSIC OF MOTOWN
- Mt. Gretna Tabernacle
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Cody Smith & Kimber Hampton
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
31%
Al Blackstone
- ANASTASIA
- Bucks County Playhouse
17%
Johnny Fenton
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%
Faith Sheller
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
3%
Amy Marie McCleary
- HAIRSPRAY
- Dutch Apple
3%
Jessica Bostock
- GREASE
- Millbrook Playhouse
3%
Kaitlin Riley
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
3%
Benjamin Krumreig
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Gamut Theatre Group
2%
Alexandria Fazzolari
- SPRING AWAKENING
- The Bare Bones Theatre Ensemble
2%
Lauren Bitting Ellis
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Marc Robin
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Devin Reedy
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Brady bennett
- FOOTLOOSE
- Keystone Theatrics
2%
Amy Marie McCleary
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple
2%
Ray Dumond
- A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Grace Wellmon
- NEWSIES
- Keystone Theatrics
1%
Chad-Alan Carr
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%
Tyler Hanes
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Bruce Moore
- ANYTHING GOES
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%
Cassondra Molloy
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Emma Gaetjen
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Mackenzie Lewis
- SHREK
- Civic Theatre
1%
Deirdre Casey
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Keystone Theatrics
1%
Sarah Reynolds
- GYPSY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Lauren Kutz
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Keystone Theatrics
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mia Siegert & David Williamson
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
38%
Bethany Butler
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
20%
Amanda Nowell
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Hershey Area Playhouse
9%
Vicky Smith
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Kat Myron
- TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
2%
Mary Graybill
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Joy Mertz & Carmen Fisher
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Bailey Hammett
- HONKY TONK ANGELS
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%
Missy Black
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
2%
Amy Dove/Mandi L. Hurley
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Lainey Bodenburg
- CLUE
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Carolyn Smith
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
John Paul White
- INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Amy Dove/Mandi L. Hurley
- DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Beth Dunkelberger
- FOREVER PLAID
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Bethany Butler
- LADY SUSAN
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
Stuart and Rachel Landon
- THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company
1%
John P. White
- HAIRSPRAY
- Dutch Apple
1%
Wendy Kubasko
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Jessica Staub
- TITANIC
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Paul Foltz
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Natalie Kerchner
- LITTLE WOMEN
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Eliza McCann
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Charlene Gross
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%
John P. White
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%Best Dance Production A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
50%CATS
- Fulton Theatre
10%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
5%FOOTLOOSE
- Keystone Theatrics
5%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Keystone Theatrics
4%MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
4%MARY POPPINS
- Hershey Area Playhouse
4%SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
3%NEWSIES
- Keystone Theatrics
3%DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
3%SWING!
- Servant Stage
2%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%THE GREAT AMERICAN SOULBOOK: AMERICAN SOUL
- Bucks County Playhouse
1%Best Direction Of A Musical
Edward R. Fernandez & Reji Woods
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
28%
Amanda Nowell
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Hershey Area Playhouse
14%
Ben Galosi
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
5%
Amanda Nowell
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Hershey Area Playhouse
4%
John Simpkins
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
3%
Darah Donaher
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Brandi Tobias
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Kevin Biddle
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Ryan Brosious
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Seth Sponhouse
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
2%
Jeff Hosenfeld
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
2%
Amy Marie McCleary
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple
2%
Marc Robin
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Rick Graybill
- LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Brian Massey
- INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Timothy Gage
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Amanda Nowell
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Amy Marie McCleary
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Dutch Apple
1%
Stuart Landon
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
1%
Amy Marie McCleary
- HAIRSPRAY
- Dutch Apple
1%
David Leidholdt
- ROOMS A ROCK ROMANCE
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Victor Legarreta
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Carter Anstine
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Belmont Theatre
1%
Amy Marie McCleary
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Dutch Apple
1%
Amy McCleary
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Edward R. Fernandez & Ben Galosi
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
40%
Sam Eisenhuth
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
26%DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton
4%
Zack Steele
- CLUE
- Millbrook Playhouse
3%
Brandi Tobias
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
3%
Sean Young
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
3%
Marc Robin
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Ben Galosi
- GOD OF CARNAGE
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Andrew Kindig
- DEATHTRAP
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Andrea Hart
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Yocum Institute for Arts Education
1%
Craig Copas
- SANY, VONYA, MASHA & SPIKE
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Sharia Benn & Johntrae Williams
- THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company
1%
Lawrence Lesher
- DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Jeremy Patterson
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Susquehanna Stage
1%
Jeff Luttermoser
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%
Samuel Eisenhuth
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
Andrew Dixon
- BLACK TO THE FUTURE
- Lancaster Improv players.
1%
David Shane
- WE'LL GET BACK TO YOU
- Prima Theatre
1%
Karen Land
- SILENT SKY
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%
Michael Hosler
- LADY SUSAN
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
Chuck Ragsdale
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Clark Nicholson
- LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%
Troy Cooper
- DOG MEETS GOD
- Journey Theatric Sanctuary
0%
Keith E. Bowerman
- JEFFREY
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
0%
Jeremiah Miller
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
0%Best Ensemble ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
33%THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
20%13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
6%SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
3%RENT
- Community Theatre League
3%MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%NEWSIES
- Keystone Theatrics
2%A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
1%LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Belmont Theatre
1%TITANIC
- The Belmont Theatre
1%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Carlisle Theatre
1%WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple
1%SISTER ACT
- Keystone Theatrics
1%THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company
1%A CABARET OF FAVORITES
- Reading Civic Theatre
1%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Dutch Apple
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lindsay Stevens
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
30%
Sarah Pinter
- MISERY
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
20%
Austin Barrick
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- All Campus Musical Organization
7%
William Kenyon
- TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%
Dale Brickley
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
3%
Carson Hambuchen
- CLUE
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%
Jordan Milller
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
2%
Michael Everett
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Paul Black
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Josh Murray
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Brydon Lidle
- SPRING AWAKENING
- The Bare Bones Theatre Ensemble
2%
Chris McCleary
- A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
David Tyson and Ollie Wampler
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Chris McCleary
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Caleb West
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Barry Fritz
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Ericka Conklin
- DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Tristan Stasiulis
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
1%
Matthew Mitra
- INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Caleb West
- HOLIDAY INN
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Dale Brickley
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Paul Black
- FROZEN
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Michel Everett
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
1%
Heather M. Flatley
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Kevin Edward Gane
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
A. Scott Williams
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
33%
A Scott Williams
- A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
18%
Matthew Kidd
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
4%
Benjamin Kiley
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%
A. Scott Williams
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
3%
Nick Conti
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
David Eagleson
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
3%
A. Scott Williams
- HAIRSPRAY
- Dutch Apple
2%
A. Scott Williams
- BUDDY THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%
Marisa Hickey
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
2%
Mo Ortbal
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%
Ben McNaboe
- CATS
- Fulton
2%
A. Scott Williams
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Robert Bigley & Karen Waddill
- FOREVER PLAID
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Brandon Bitner
- NEWSIES
- Keystone Theatrics
1%
Amy Dove
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Alejandro Ramos
- ASSASSINS
- Susquehanna Stage
1%
Ben McNaboe
- FROZEN
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Ben McNaboe
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Brad Barkdoll
- HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH
- Open Stage
1%
Ryan Dean Schoening
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Julie Roda
- TITANIC
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Ali Murphy
- ILLUMINATION
- Prima Theatre
1%
Richard Carsey
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Amy Rau
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Cavod Theatre
1%Best Musical THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
24%13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
16%SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
4%MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
4%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Fulton Theatre
4%TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%RENT
- Community Theatre League
3%SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
3%ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
3%A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Fulton Theatre
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Harrisburg
2%GREASE
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%NEWSIES
- Keystone Theatrics
1%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
1%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- The Belmont Theatre
1%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Millersville All Campus Musical Organization
1%WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%ROOMS A ROCK ROMANCE
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Keystone Theatrics
1%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Carlisle Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
42%A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Carlisle Theatre
28%THE TIME MACHINE
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
7%VOICES OF THE EIGHTH: PART III: HALLOWED GROUND
- Sankofa African Amercian Theatre Company
7%CATHARSIS
- Theatre Harrisburg
6%WE'LL GET BACK TO YOU
- Prima Theatre
5%AUDIENCE OF ONE
- Landis Hall at The Junction Center
5%Best Performer In A Musical
Bobbi Bear
- GYSPY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
25%
Aaron Ayala
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Hershey Area Playhouse
15%
Aaron Ayala
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Hershey Area Playhouse
3%
Katelyn Morgan
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Aimee Bealer
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSCIAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
2%
Nick Smith
- GOUNDHOG DAY: THE MUSICAL
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
2%
Emily Reusswig
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
2%
Josh Heck
- LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Daman Mills
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
2%
Amanda Richardson
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Liv Pelton
- A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%
Adam Swallow
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Jake Margentanski
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
1%
Maddy Glave
- TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
1%
Dani Sommers
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
1%
Zoe Mulzet
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%
Kali Evonne
- GREASE
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Rubie Natal
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
1%
Seth Confer
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
1%
Aaron Ayala
- MARY POPPINS
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Theodore Fraleigh
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Emma Cambley
- MARY POPPINS
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Joelle Sellers
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
1%
Nolan McGrath
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Aaron Patrick Craven
- CATS
- Fulton
1%Best Performer In A Play
Judy Kaye
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
36%
Holly Landis
- LOVE FROM A STRANGER
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
28%
Jackson Pavlik
- CLUE
- Millbrook Playhouse
3%
Keith Heck
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Maya Burdick
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
2%
Alexandra Johnson
- THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre Harrisburg
2%
David Jackson
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Lauren Bitting Ellis
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
1%
Aileen Lynch McCulloch
- DOUBT
- Journey Theatric Sanctuary
1%
Weimy Montero Candelario
- THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company
1%
Randy Stamm
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
1%
Michael J. Barna
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Ben Galosi
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Charis Leos
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Glenn Hamilton
- THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Victoria Narvaez
- SHEAR MADNESS
- Keystone Theatrics
1%
Craig Copas
- CLUE
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Bethany Butler
- 5 WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
David Ramon Zayas
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%
Reji Woods
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Joshua William Green
- WE'LL GET BACK TO YOU
- Prima Theatre
1%
Andrew “Sarge” Dixon
- BLACK TO THE FUTURE
- Piano Lesson Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Josh Brown
- SHEAR MADNESS
- Keystone Theatrics
1%
Catherine Tyson-Osif
- NIGHT, MOTHER
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Andrew 'Sarge' Dixon
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%Best Play DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
35%THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
27%DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Millbrook Playhouse
3%MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
3%ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
3%A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Theatre Harrisburg
2%DIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
2%CLUE
- The Belmont Theatre
2%FRANKENSTEIN
- Gamut Theatre Group
2%THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre Harrisburg
2%THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage
1%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%GOD OF CARNAGE
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%SHEAR MADNESS
- Keystone Theatrics
1%MACBETH
- The War of the Roses Theatre Company
1%5 WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Susquehanna Stage
1%DOUBT
- Journey Theatric Sanctuary
1%DEATHTRAP
- Fulton Theatre
1%WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Fulton Theatre
1%SILENT SKY
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%LOVE FROM A STRANGER
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%WE’LL GET BACK TO YOU
- Prima Theatre
1%NIGHT, MOTHER
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%Best Production of an Opera HÄNSEL AND GRETEL
- Berks Opera Company
51%THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Gamut Theatre Group
36%LITTLE RED'S MOST UNUSUAL DAY
- Berks Opera Company
14%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jack Leonard
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
28%
Andrew Nyberg
- INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Harrisburg
21%
Cade Sikora
- CLUE
- Millbrook Playhouse
4%
Sara Ahmadzadeh
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%
Gene Hole
- LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
3%
Michael Hosler
- MISERY
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
3%
Jeff Kmec
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Seth Sponhouse
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
2%
Dominic Lau
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%
Libby Maust & Sam Tyler
- ANNIE
- Salt & Lightly Theatre
2%
Calian Byard
- LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST
- Gamut Theatre Group
2%
Dave Olmsted
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Keystone Theatrics
2%
Jay Tobias
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Andrue Morgan
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata performing Arts Center
2%
Jay Kern
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Marc Robin
- CATS
- Fulton
1%
Barry Fritz
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Jay Tobias
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
1%
Cade Sikora
- DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Janos Boon
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
1%
Robert Kovach
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple
1%
William James Mohney
- FROZEN, THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Sarah Bidini
- HONKY TONK ANGELS
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Caster Anstine
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Kat Thorpe
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Millersville all campus musical organization
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stephanie Finsterbush
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
28%
Katie Jasmann
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
28%
Aaron Mills, Shaun Ressler, Tony Taylor
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- Servant Stage Company
6%
Kyle Jensen
- TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%
Gary Young & Nate Hart
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
3%
Josh Allamon
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Jeffrey Arntz
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Bob Ulrich
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
2%
Caleb West
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- The Belmont Theatre
2%
Jonathan Shuey
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Tony Taylor
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Brandon Miller
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Brandon Miller & Scott Templin
- TITANIC
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Grant Patrick
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Katie Jasmann
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple
1%
Devin McKibbin
- DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Katie Jasmann
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Josh Allamon
- FROZEN, THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Dale Brickley
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Michael Connelly
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%
Heather M. Flatley
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Josh Allamon
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Kevin Cole & Wayne Landon
- HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH
- Open Stage
1%
Katie Jasmann
- HAIRSPRAY
- Dutch Apple
1%
Brandon Miller
- HOLIDAY INN
- The Belmont Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jordon Ross Weinhold
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
26%
Aaron Ayala
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Theatre Harrisburg
17%
Becca Goebel
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
3%
Carter Ward
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
2%
Seth Geyer
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%
Tree Zuzzio
- LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Johnny Fenton
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
2%
Nikki Cohen
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Ashly Bills
- SHREK
- Twin valley players
2%
Brian Silva
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Abigail Simiele
- TITANIC
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Adeline Jackson
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Ashley Oyster
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Madelyn Gilbert
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
1%
Kenikki Thompson
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
1%
Lynn Warwick
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
1%
Aaron Patrick Craven
- CATS
- The Fulton
1%
Laura Costa
- SHREK
- Twin valley players
1%
Aimee Bealer
- ANASTASIA
- Popovsky Performing Arts
1%
Amy Jo Brixius
- MARY POPPINS
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Charles Dalrymple
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%
Anna Gibbs
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Ana Santiago
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- All Campus Musical Organization
1%
Zoey Bright
- INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Ava Arkin
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jordon Ross Weinhold
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
39%
Matthew Golden
- LOVE FROM A STRANGER
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
29%
Amandine Pope
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Carlisle Theatre
2%
Alexandra Johnson
- THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre Harrisburg
2%
Michael J. Barna
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Jake Margentanski
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Weimy Montero Candelario
- THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage
1%
Michael Roman
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Katy Engel
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
1%
Tatiana Dalton
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Andrea M. Stephenson
- MURDER BY MEMBERSHIP ONLY
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
David Payne
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
Reji Woods
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Asher Ferguson
- TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Tatiana Dalton
- GOD OF CARNAGE
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Chris Wagenseller
- MEASURE FOR MEASURE
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Kristin Carfley
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Kevin Toniazzo
- DEATHTRAP
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Erin Shellenberger
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%
Annie Priestner
- LOVE FROM A STRANGER
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
David Kloser
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Susquehanna Stage
1%
Lanene Charters
- DEATHTRAP
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Clark Nicholson
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%
Gabrielle Sheller
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Orpheus Theatre Company
1%
Lindsey Shimp
- THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
45%PINKALICIOUS
- keystone Theatrics
6%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Millbrook Playhouse
5%SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
5%ALADDIN
- Fulton Theatre
5%ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
3%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Fulton Theatre
3%TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
- Susquehanna Stage
3%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Fulton Theatre
3%NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Gamut Theatre Group
2%TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
2%RADIUM GIRLS
- Yocum Institute for Arts Education
2%DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS
- Gretna Theatre
2%THE HOBBIT
- Open Stage
2%ALEXANDER AND THE TERRIBLE HORRIBLE NO GOOD VERY BAD DAY
- Keystone Theatrics
2%THE UGLY DUCKLING
- Popcorn Hat Players
1%ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE
- Gretna Theatre
1%STONE SOUP
- Popcorn Hat Players
1%HÄNSEL AND GRETEL
- Berks Opera Company
1%MOANA
- Frances Mohler Dance
1%LITTLE RED'S MOST UNUSUAL DAY
- Berks Opera Company
1%STEVEN THE PIRATE
- The Junction Center and Big Dream Players
1%THE GOLDEN GOOSE
- Popcorn Hat Players
0%RUMPELSTILTSKIN
- Popcorn Hat Players
0%Favorite Local Theatre
Open Stage Of Harrisburg
34%
Oyster Mill Playhouse
28%
Lebanon Community Theatre
4%
Ephrata Performing Arts Center
4%
Millbrook Playhouse
3%
Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Hershey Area Playhouse
2%
Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%
Twin Valley Players
2%
Salt & Light Theatre for the Performing Arts
2%
Community Theatre League
2%
The Fulton Theatre
1%
Fulton Theatre
1%
Theatre Harrisburg
1%
The Belmont Theatre
1%
Keystone Theatrics
1%
Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Carlisle Theatre
1%
Millersville University’s All Campus Musical Organization
1%
Popovsky Performing Arts Studio
1%
Bucks County Playhouse
1%
Riverstage Community Theatre
0%
Reading Civic Theatre
0%
The Musical Box Theatre
0%
Gettysburg Community Theatre
0%