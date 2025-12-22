Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; Open Stage Of Harrisburg Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

T.H.E.M. The Collective - EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 35%

13 THE MUSICAL

23%

Adam Swallow -- Hershey Area Playhouse

BLACK TO THE FUTURE

4%

Andrew Dixon -- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

A CABARET OF FAVORITES

3%

Ava Kreiser -- Reading Civic Theatre

SUNDAY NIGHT CABARET SERIES: BROADWAY'S BRANDON CAMERON

3%

Brandon Cameron -- Servant Stage Company

PIANO LESSON

2%

Andrew Dixon -- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

YOUTH PERFORMERS CABARET

2%

Carlos Kohls -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

MOSTLY BROADWAY

2%

Chad-Alan Carr -- Gettysburg Community Theatre

SPOTLIGHT ARTIST: PATRICK CONNAGHAN

2%

Patrick Connaghan -- Hershey Area Playhouse

A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE

2%

Chris Dailey -- Salt & Light Theatre

ALOHA FROM VEGAS

2%

Victor Trevino, Jr -- Fulton Theatre

A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE

2%

Megan Fisher -- Salt & Light Theatre

TOBY: A TRIBUTE TO TOBY KEITH

2%

Hollywood Yates -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE

1%

Seth Confer -- Salt & Light Theatre

CABARET

1%

Tyler Hoover -- Servant Stage Company

THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

1%

Curt Dale Clark -- Fulton

KAREY GETZ & FRIENDS

1%

Karey Getz -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

THE GREAT AMERICAN SOULBOOK: AMERICAN SOUL

1%

Deanna Carroll -- Bucks County Playhouse

A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE

1%

Ryan Brosious -- Salt & Light Theatre

SHOWTUNE SUNDAY

1%

Lindsay Bretz Morgan/Scott Williams -- Belvedere

THE SUMMER CLUB

1%

Jeff Coon -- Gretna Theatre

SUNRISE, SUNSET

1%

The Amaya Family -- Servant Stage

THE MUSIC OF MOTOWN

1%

Reji Woods -- Mt. Gretna Tabernacle

VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET

1%

Jessica Teter -- Carlisle Theatre

THE MUSIC OF MOTOWN

1%

Damaria Quick -- Mt. Gretna Tabernacle

THE PRODUCERS

31%

Cody Smith & Kimber Hampton -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

ANASTASIA

17%

Al Blackstone -- Bucks County Playhouse

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN

4%

Johnny Fenton -- Penn State Centre Stage

MAMMA MIA!

3%

Faith Sheller -- Lebanon Community Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Dutch Apple

GREASE

3%

Jessica Bostock -- Millbrook Playhouse

13 THE MUSICAL

3%

Kaitlin Riley -- Hershey Area Playhouse

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

2%

Benjamin Krumreig -- Gamut Theatre Group

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Alexandria Fazzolari -- The Bare Bones Theatre Ensemble

SHREK

2%

Lauren Bitting Ellis -- Twin Valley Players

CATS

2%

Marc Robin -- Fulton Theatre

ANNIE

2%

Devin Reedy -- Salt & Light Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

2%

Brady bennett -- Keystone Theatrics

WAITRESS

2%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Dutch Apple

A CHORUS LINE

1%

Ray Dumond -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

NEWSIES

1%

Grace Wellmon -- Keystone Theatrics

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

1%

Chad-Alan Carr -- Gettysburg Community Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

Tyler Hanes -- Fulton Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

1%

Bruce Moore -- Gettysburg Community Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

1%

Cassondra Molloy -- The Belmont Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

1%

Emma Gaetjen -- The Belmont Theatre

SHREK

1%

Mackenzie Lewis -- Civic Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

1%

Deirdre Casey -- Keystone Theatrics

GYPSY

1%

Sarah Reynolds -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

Lauren Kutz -- Keystone Theatrics

CATS

38%

Mia Siegert & David Williamson -- Fulton Theatre

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

20%

Bethany Butler -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

9%

Amanda Nowell -- Hershey Area Playhouse

SHREK

2%

Vicky Smith -- Twin Valley Players

TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN

2%

Kat Myron -- Penn State Centre Stage

MAMMA MIA!

2%

Mary Graybill -- Lebanon Community Theatre

ANNIE

2%

Joy Mertz & Carmen Fisher -- Salt & Light Theatre

HONKY TONK ANGELS

2%

Bailey Hammett -- Millbrook Playhouse

RENT

2%

Missy Black -- Community Theatre League

DIAL M FOR MURDER

1%

Amy Dove/Mandi L. Hurley -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

CLUE

1%

Lainey Bodenburg -- Millbrook Playhouse

THE PRODUCERS

1%

Carolyn Smith -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

1%

John Paul White -- Theatre Harrisburg

DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?

1%

Amy Dove/Mandi L. Hurley -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

FOREVER PLAID

1%

Beth Dunkelberger -- Fulton Theatre

LADY SUSAN

1%

Bethany Butler -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

THE COLORED MUSEUM

1%

Stuart and Rachel Landon -- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

1%

John P. White -- Dutch Apple

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL

1%

Wendy Kubasko -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

TITANIC

1%

Jessica Staub -- The Belmont Theatre

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

1%

Paul Foltz -- Theatre Harrisburg

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Natalie Kerchner -- The Belmont Theatre

DRIVING MISS DAISY

1%

Eliza McCann -- Fulton Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

1%

Charlene Gross -- Gamut Theatre Group

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

John P. White -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

A CHORUS LINE

50%

- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

CATS

10%

- Fulton Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

5%

- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

FOOTLOOSE

5%

- Keystone Theatrics

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

- Keystone Theatrics

MAMMA MIA!

4%

- Lebanon Community Theatre

MARY POPPINS

4%

- Hershey Area Playhouse

SHREK

3%

- Twin Valley Players

NEWSIES

3%

- Keystone Theatrics

DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?

3%

- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

SWING!

2%

- Servant Stage

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

- Lebanon Community Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

1%

- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

1%

- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL

1%

- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

THE GREAT AMERICAN SOULBOOK: AMERICAN SOUL

1%

- Bucks County Playhouse

THE PRODUCERS

28%

Edward R. Fernandez & Reji Woods -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

14%

Amanda Nowell -- Hershey Area Playhouse

GROUNDHOG DAY

5%

Ben Galosi -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

LEGALLY BLONDE

4%

Amanda Nowell -- Hershey Area Playhouse

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN

3%

John Simpkins -- Penn State Centre Stage

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Darah Donaher -- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

SHREK

2%

Brandi Tobias -- Twin Valley Players

MAMMA MIA!

2%

Kevin Biddle -- Lebanon Community Theatre

ANNIE

2%

Ryan Brosious -- Salt & Light Theatre

RENT

2%

Seth Sponhouse -- Community Theatre League

13 THE MUSICAL

2%

Jeff Hosenfeld -- Hershey Area Playhouse

WAITRESS

2%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Dutch Apple

CATS

2%

Marc Robin -- Fulton Theatre

LEMONADE!

2%

Rick Graybill -- Lebanon Community Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Brian Massey -- Theatre Harrisburg

TUCK EVERLASTING

1%

Timothy Gage -- Millbrook Playhouse

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

1%

Amanda Nowell -- Theatre Harrisburg

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

1%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Dutch Apple

RIDE THE CYCLONE

1%

Stuart Landon -- Open Stage of Harrisburg

HAIRSPRAY

1%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Dutch Apple

ROOMS A ROCK ROMANCE

1%

David Leidholdt -- Millbrook Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Victor Legarreta -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Carter Anstine -- Belmont Theatre

WE WILL ROCK YOU

1%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Dutch Apple

WAITRESS

1%

Amy McCleary -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

40%

Edward R. Fernandez & Ben Galosi -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

26%

Sam Eisenhuth -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

DRIVING MISS DAISY

4%

- Fulton

CLUE

3%

Zack Steele -- Millbrook Playhouse

MISERY

3%

Brandi Tobias -- Twin Valley Players

A FEW GOOD MEN

3%

Sean Young -- Lebanon Community Theatre

DRIVING MISS DAISY

2%

Marc Robin -- Fulton Theatre

GOD OF CARNAGE

1%

Ben Galosi -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

DEATHTRAP

1%

Andrew Kindig -- Fulton Theatre

RADIUM GIRLS

1%

Andrea Hart -- Yocum Institute for Arts Education

SANY, VONYA, MASHA & SPIKE

1%

Craig Copas -- The Belmont Theatre

THE COLORED MUSEUM

1%

Sharia Benn & Johntrae Williams -- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company

DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

Lawrence Lesher -- Millbrook Playhouse

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

1%

Jeremy Patterson -- Susquehanna Stage

FRANKENSTEIN

1%

Jeff Luttermoser -- Gamut Theatre Group

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

1%

Samuel Eisenhuth -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

BLACK TO THE FUTURE

1%

Andrew Dixon -- Lancaster Improv players.

WE'LL GET BACK TO YOU

1%

David Shane -- Prima Theatre

SILENT SKY

1%

Karen Land -- Gettysburg Community Theatre

LADY SUSAN

1%

Michael Hosler -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

WHO'S HOLIDAY!

1%

Chuck Ragsdale -- Fulton Theatre

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST

1%

Clark Nicholson -- Gamut Theatre Group

DOG MEETS GOD

0%

Troy Cooper -- Journey Theatric Sanctuary

JEFFREY

0%

Keith E. Bowerman -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

THE PIANO LESSON

0%

Jeremiah Miller -- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

33%

- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

20%

- Oyster Mill Playhouse

13 THE MUSICAL

6%

- Hershey Area Playhouse

SHREK

3%

- Twin Valley Players

RENT

3%

- Community Theatre League

MAMMA MIA!

2%

- Lebanon Community Theatre

ANNIE

2%

- Salt & Light Theatre

DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

- Millbrook Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

2%

- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

CATS

2%

- Fulton Theatre

NEWSIES

2%

- Keystone Theatrics

A CHORUS LINE

1%

- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

1%

- Open Stage of Harrisburg

LEMONADE!

1%

- Lebanon Community Theatre

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

1%

- The Pennsylvania Playhouse

THE PRODUCERS

1%

- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

1%

- Theatre Harrisburg

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

1%

- The Belmont Theatre

TITANIC

1%

- The Belmont Theatre

SCHOOL OF ROCK

1%

- Carlisle Theatre

WAITRESS

1%

- Dutch Apple

SISTER ACT

1%

- Keystone Theatrics

THE COLORED MUSEUM

1%

- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company

A CABARET OF FAVORITES

1%

- Reading Civic Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

- Dutch Apple

GROUNDHOG DAY

30%

Lindsay Stevens -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

MISERY

20%

Sarah Pinter -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

LEGALLY BLONDE

7%

Austin Barrick -- All Campus Musical Organization

TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN

4%

William Kenyon -- Penn State Centre Stage

MAMMA MIA!

3%

Dale Brickley -- Lebanon Community Theatre

CLUE

2%

Carson Hambuchen -- Millbrook Playhouse

RENT

2%

Jordan Milller -- Community Theatre League

SHREK

2%

Michael Everett -- Twin Valley Players

CATS

2%

Paul Black -- Fulton Theatre

ANNIE

2%

Josh Murray -- Salt & Light Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Brydon Lidle -- The Bare Bones Theatre Ensemble

A CHORUS LINE

1%

Chris McCleary -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

1%

David Tyson and Ollie Wampler -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

WE WILL ROCK YOU

1%

Chris McCleary -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

1%

Caleb West -- The Belmont Theatre

THE PIANO LESSON

1%

Barry Fritz -- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

Ericka Conklin -- Millbrook Playhouse

RIDE THE CYCLONE

1%

Tristan Stasiulis -- Open Stage of Harrisburg

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Matthew Mitra -- Theatre Harrisburg

HOLIDAY INN

1%

Caleb West -- The Belmont Theatre

A FEW GOOD MEN

1%

Dale Brickley -- Lebanon Community Theatre

FROZEN

1%

Paul Black -- Fulton Theatre

MISERY

1%

Michel Everett -- Twin Valley Players

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL

1%

Heather M. Flatley -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

13 THE MUSICAL

1%

Kevin Edward Gane -- Hershey Area Playhouse

WAITRESS

33%

A. Scott Williams -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

A CHORUS LINE

18%

A Scott Williams -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

GROUNDHOG DAY

4%

Matthew Kidd -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN

4%

Benjamin Kiley -- Penn State Centre Stage

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

A. Scott Williams -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Nick Conti -- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

SHREK

3%

David Eagleson -- Twin Valley Players

HAIRSPRAY

2%

A. Scott Williams -- Dutch Apple

BUDDY THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

2%

A. Scott Williams -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

RENT

2%

Marisa Hickey -- Community Theatre League

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

Mo Ortbal -- Millbrook Playhouse

CATS

2%

Ben McNaboe -- Fulton

WE WILL ROCK YOU

1%

A. Scott Williams -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

FOREVER PLAID

1%

Robert Bigley & Karen Waddill -- Fulton Theatre

NEWSIES

1%

Brandon Bitner -- Keystone Theatrics

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL

1%

Amy Dove -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

ASSASSINS

1%

Alejandro Ramos -- Susquehanna Stage

FROZEN

1%

Ben McNaboe -- Fulton Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

Ben McNaboe -- Fulton Theatre

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

1%

Brad Barkdoll -- Open Stage

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

Ryan Dean Schoening -- Hershey Area Playhouse

TITANIC

1%

Julie Roda -- The Belmont Theatre

ILLUMINATION

1%

Ali Murphy -- Prima Theatre

CATS

1%

Richard Carsey -- Fulton Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

1%

Amy Rau -- Cavod Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

24%

- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

13 THE MUSICAL

16%

- Hershey Area Playhouse

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

4%

- The Pennsylvania Playhouse

MAMMA MIA!

4%

- Lebanon Community Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

- Fulton Theatre

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN

4%

- Penn State Centre Stage

HAIRSPRAY

3%

- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

RENT

3%

- Community Theatre League

SHREK

3%

- Twin Valley Players

ANNIE

3%

- Salt & Light Theatre

A CHORUS LINE

2%

- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

CATS

2%

- Fulton Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

- Fulton Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- Theatre Harrisburg

GREASE

2%

- Millbrook Playhouse

NEWSIES

1%

- Keystone Theatrics

RIDE THE CYCLONE

1%

- Open Stage of Harrisburg

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

- Hershey Area Playhouse

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

1%

- The Belmont Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

- Millersville All Campus Musical Organization

WAITRESS

1%

- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

1%

- Theatre Harrisburg

ROOMS A ROCK ROMANCE

1%

- Millbrook Playhouse

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

1%

- Keystone Theatrics

SCHOOL OF ROCK

1%

- Carlisle Theatre

LEMONADE!

42%

- Lebanon Community Theatre

A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL

28%

- Carlisle Theatre

THE TIME MACHINE

7%

- Gettysburg Community Theatre

VOICES OF THE EIGHTH: PART III: HALLOWED GROUND

7%

- Sankofa African Amercian Theatre Company

CATHARSIS

6%

- Theatre Harrisburg

WE'LL GET BACK TO YOU

5%

- Prima Theatre

AUDIENCE OF ONE

5%

- Landis Hall at The Junction Center

GYSPY

25%

Bobbi Bear -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

15%

Aaron Ayala -- Hershey Area Playhouse

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Aaron Ayala -- Hershey Area Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Katelyn Morgan -- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSCIAL

2%

Aimee Bealer -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

GOUNDHOG DAY: THE MUSICAL

2%

Nick Smith -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Emily Reusswig -- Open Stage of Harrisburg

LEMONADE!

2%

Josh Heck -- Lebanon Community Theatre

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN

2%

Daman Mills -- Penn State Centre Stage

MAMMA MIA!

2%

Amanda Richardson -- Lebanon Community Theatre

A CHORUS LINE

2%

Liv Pelton -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

13 THE MUSICAL

1%

Adam Swallow -- Hershey Area Playhouse

SHREK

1%

Jake Margentanski -- Twin Valley Players

TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN

1%

Maddy Glave -- Penn State Centre Stage

ANNIE

1%

Dani Sommers -- Salt & Light Theatre

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

1%

Zoe Mulzet -- The Pennsylvania Playhouse

GREASE

1%

Kali Evonne -- Millbrook Playhouse

RENT

1%

Rubie Natal -- Community Theatre League

RENT

1%

Seth Confer -- Community Theatre League

MARY POPPINS

1%

Aaron Ayala -- Hershey Area Playhouse

MAMMA MIA!

1%

Theodore Fraleigh -- Lebanon Community Theatre

MARY POPPINS

1%

Emma Cambley -- Hershey Area Playhouse

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN

1%

Joelle Sellers -- Penn State Centre Stage

TUCK EVERLASTING

1%

Nolan McGrath -- Millbrook Playhouse

CATS

1%

Aaron Patrick Craven -- Fulton

DRIVING MISS DAISY

36%

Judy Kaye -- Fulton Theatre

LOVE FROM A STRANGER

28%

Holly Landis -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

CLUE

3%

Jackson Pavlik -- Millbrook Playhouse

A FEW GOOD MEN

2%

Keith Heck -- Lebanon Community Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Maya Burdick -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

THE DA VINCI CODE

2%

Alexandra Johnson -- Theatre Harrisburg

DRIVING MISS DAISY

1%

David Jackson -- Fulton Theatre

MISERY

1%

Lauren Bitting Ellis -- Twin Valley Players

DOUBT

1%

Aileen Lynch McCulloch -- Journey Theatric Sanctuary

THE COLORED MUSEUM

1%

Weimy Montero Candelario -- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company

MISERY

1%

Randy Stamm -- Twin Valley Players

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

1%

Michael J. Barna -- Lebanon Community Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

1%

Ben Galosi -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

WHO'S HOLIDAY!

1%

Charis Leos -- Fulton Theatre

THE DA VINCI CODE

1%

Glenn Hamilton -- Theatre Harrisburg

SHEAR MADNESS

1%

Victoria Narvaez -- Keystone Theatrics

CLUE

1%

Craig Copas -- The Belmont Theatre

5 WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS

1%

Bethany Butler -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

FRANKENSTEIN

1%

David Ramon Zayas -- Gamut Theatre Group

THE PIANO LESSON

1%

Reji Woods -- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

WE'LL GET BACK TO YOU

1%

Joshua William Green -- Prima Theatre

BLACK TO THE FUTURE

1%

Andrew “Sarge” Dixon -- Piano Lesson Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

SHEAR MADNESS

1%

Josh Brown -- Keystone Theatrics

NIGHT, MOTHER

1%

Catherine Tyson-Osif -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

THE PIANO LESSON

1%

Andrew 'Sarge' Dixon -- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

DRIVING MISS DAISY

35%

- Fulton Theatre

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

27%

- Oyster Mill Playhouse

DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS

3%

- Millbrook Playhouse

MISERY

3%

- Twin Valley Players

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

A FEW GOOD MEN

2%

- Lebanon Community Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

- Theatre Harrisburg

DIVING MISS DAISY

2%

- Fulton Theatre

CLUE

2%

- The Belmont Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN

2%

- Gamut Theatre Group

THE DA VINCI CODE

2%

- Theatre Harrisburg

THE COLORED MUSEUM

1%

- Open Stage

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

1%

- Lebanon Community Theatre

GOD OF CARNAGE

1%

- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

SHEAR MADNESS

1%

- Keystone Theatrics

MACBETH

1%

- The War of the Roses Theatre Company

5 WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS

1%

- Oyster Mill Playhouse

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

1%

- Susquehanna Stage

DOUBT

1%

- Journey Theatric Sanctuary

DEATHTRAP

1%

- Fulton Theatre

WHO'S HOLIDAY!

1%

- Fulton Theatre

SILENT SKY

1%

- Gettysburg Community Theatre

LOVE FROM A STRANGER

1%

- Oyster Mill Playhouse

WE’LL GET BACK TO YOU

1%

- Prima Theatre

NIGHT, MOTHER

1%

- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

HÄNSEL AND GRETEL

51%

- Berks Opera Company

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

36%

- Gamut Theatre Group

LITTLE RED'S MOST UNUSUAL DAY

14%

- Berks Opera Company

GROUNDHOG DAY

28%

Jack Leonard -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

21%

Andrew Nyberg -- Theatre Harrisburg

CLUE

4%

Cade Sikora -- Millbrook Playhouse

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN

4%

Sara Ahmadzadeh -- Penn State Centre Stage

LEMONADE!

3%

Gene Hole -- Lebanon Community Theatre

MISERY

3%

Michael Hosler -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

CATS

2%

Jeff Kmec -- Fulton Theatre

RENT

2%

Seth Sponhouse -- Community Theatre League

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Dominic Lau -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

ANNIE

2%

Libby Maust & Sam Tyler -- Salt & Lightly Theatre

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST

2%

Calian Byard -- Gamut Theatre Group

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

2%

Dave Olmsted -- Keystone Theatrics

MISERY

2%

Jay Tobias -- Twin Valley Players

THE PRODUCERS

2%

Andrue Morgan -- Ephrata performing Arts Center

MAMMA MIA!

1%

Jay Kern -- Lebanon Community Theatre

CATS

1%

Marc Robin -- Fulton

THE PIANO LESSON

1%

Barry Fritz -- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

SHREK

1%

Jay Tobias -- Twin Valley Players

DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

Cade Sikora -- Millbrook Playhouse

RIDE THE CYCLONE

1%

Janos Boon -- Open Stage of Harrisburg

WAITRESS

1%

Robert Kovach -- Dutch Apple

FROZEN, THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

1%

William James Mohney -- Fulton Theatre

HONKY TONK ANGELS

1%

Sarah Bidini -- Millbrook Playhouse

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

1%

Caster Anstine -- The Belmont Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

Kat Thorpe -- Millersville all campus musical organization

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

28%

Stephanie Finsterbush -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

28%

Katie Jasmann -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

6%

Aaron Mills, Shaun Ressler, Tony Taylor -- Servant Stage Company

TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN

4%

Kyle Jensen -- Penn State Centre Stage

ANNIE

3%

Gary Young & Nate Hart -- Salt & Light Theatre

CATS

2%

Josh Allamon -- Fulton Theatre

MAMMA MIA!

2%

Jeffrey Arntz -- Lebanon Community Theatre

THE PIANO LESSON

2%

Bob Ulrich -- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

2%

Caleb West -- The Belmont Theatre

A FEW GOOD MEN

1%

Jonathan Shuey -- Lebanon Community Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

1%

Tony Taylor -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

1%

Brandon Miller -- The Belmont Theatre

TITANIC

1%

Brandon Miller & Scott Templin -- The Belmont Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

1%

Grant Patrick -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

WAITRESS

1%

Katie Jasmann -- Dutch Apple

DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?

1%

Devin McKibbin -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

THE WIZARD OF OZ

1%

Katie Jasmann -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

FROZEN, THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

1%

Josh Allamon -- Fulton Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

1%

Dale Brickley -- Lebanon Community Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

1%

Michael Connelly -- Gettysburg Community Theatre

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL

1%

Heather M. Flatley -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

Josh Allamon -- Fulton Theatre

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

1%

Kevin Cole & Wayne Landon -- Open Stage

HAIRSPRAY

1%

Katie Jasmann -- Dutch Apple

HOLIDAY INN

1%

Brandon Miller -- The Belmont Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

26%

Jordon Ross Weinhold -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

17%

Aaron Ayala -- Theatre Harrisburg

THE PRODUCERS

3%

Becca Goebel -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

13 THE MUSICAL

2%

Carter Ward -- Hershey Area Playhouse

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

Seth Geyer -- Millbrook Playhouse

LEMONADE!

2%

Tree Zuzzio -- Lebanon Community Theatre

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN

2%

Johnny Fenton -- Penn State Centre Stage

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Nikki Cohen -- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

SHREK

2%

Ashly Bills -- Twin valley players

SHREK

2%

Brian Silva -- Twin Valley Players

TITANIC

1%

Abigail Simiele -- The Belmont Theatre

13 THE MUSICAL

1%

Adeline Jackson -- Hershey Area Playhouse

MAMMA MIA!

1%

Ashley Oyster -- Lebanon Community Theatre

ANNIE

1%

Madelyn Gilbert -- Salt & Light Theatre

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN

1%

Kenikki Thompson -- Penn State Centre Stage

ANNIE

1%

Lynn Warwick -- Salt & Light Theatre

CATS

1%

Aaron Patrick Craven -- The Fulton

SHREK

1%

Laura Costa -- Twin valley players

ANASTASIA

1%

Aimee Bealer -- Popovsky Performing Arts

MARY POPPINS

1%

Amy Jo Brixius -- Hershey Area Playhouse

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

1%

Charles Dalrymple -- The Pennsylvania Playhouse

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

1%

Anna Gibbs -- Theatre Harrisburg

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

Ana Santiago -- All Campus Musical Organization

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Zoey Bright -- Theatre Harrisburg

THE WIZARD OF OZ

1%

Ava Arkin -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

39%

Jordon Ross Weinhold -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

LOVE FROM A STRANGER

29%

Matthew Golden -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

2%

Amandine Pope -- Carlisle Theatre

THE DA VINCI CODE

2%

Alexandra Johnson -- Theatre Harrisburg

A FEW GOOD MEN

2%

Michael J. Barna -- Lebanon Community Theatre

MISERY

2%

Jake Margentanski -- Twin Valley Players

THE COLORED MUSEUM

1%

Weimy Montero Candelario -- Open Stage

ROMEO & JULIET

1%

Michael Roman -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

MISERY

1%

Katy Engel -- Twin Valley Players

ROMEO & JULIET

1%

Tatiana Dalton -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

MURDER BY MEMBERSHIP ONLY

1%

Andrea M. Stephenson -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

1%

David Payne -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

THE PIANO LESSON

1%

Reji Woods -- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

1%

Asher Ferguson -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

GOD OF CARNAGE

1%

Tatiana Dalton -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

MEASURE FOR MEASURE

1%

Chris Wagenseller -- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

1%

Kristin Carfley -- Lebanon Community Theatre

DEATHTRAP

1%

Kevin Toniazzo -- Fulton Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN

1%

Erin Shellenberger -- Gamut Theatre Group

LOVE FROM A STRANGER

1%

Annie Priestner -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

1%

David Kloser -- Susquehanna Stage

DEATHTRAP

1%

Lanene Charters -- Fulton Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN

1%

Clark Nicholson -- Gamut Theatre Group

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

1%

Gabrielle Sheller -- Orpheus Theatre Company

THE DA VINCI CODE

1%

Lindsey Shimp -- Theatre Harrisburg

13 THE MUSICAL

45%

- Hershey Area Playhouse

PINKALICIOUS

6%

- keystone Theatrics

TUCK EVERLASTING

5%

- Millbrook Playhouse

SHREK

5%

- Twin Valley Players

ALADDIN

5%

- Fulton Theatre

ANNIE

3%

- Salt & Light Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

- Fulton Theatre

TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

3%

- Susquehanna Stage

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

3%

- Fulton Theatre

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

3%

- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ

2%

- Gamut Theatre Group

TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

2%

- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

RADIUM GIRLS

2%

- Yocum Institute for Arts Education

DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS

2%

- Gretna Theatre

THE HOBBIT

2%

- Open Stage

ALEXANDER AND THE TERRIBLE HORRIBLE NO GOOD VERY BAD DAY

2%

- Keystone Theatrics

THE UGLY DUCKLING

1%

- Popcorn Hat Players

ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE

1%

- Gretna Theatre

STONE SOUP

1%

- Popcorn Hat Players

HÄNSEL AND GRETEL

1%

- Berks Opera Company

MOANA

1%

- Frances Mohler Dance

LITTLE RED'S MOST UNUSUAL DAY

1%

- Berks Opera Company

STEVEN THE PIRATE

1%

- The Junction Center and Big Dream Players

THE GOLDEN GOOSE

0%

- Popcorn Hat Players

RUMPELSTILTSKIN

0%

- Popcorn Hat Players

34%

Open Stage Of Harrisburg

28%

Oyster Mill Playhouse

4%

Lebanon Community Theatre

4%

Ephrata Performing Arts Center

3%

Millbrook Playhouse

3%

Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

2%

Hershey Area Playhouse

2%

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

2%

Twin Valley Players

2%

Salt & Light Theatre for the Performing Arts

2%

Community Theatre League

1%

The Fulton Theatre

1%

Fulton Theatre

1%

Theatre Harrisburg

1%

The Belmont Theatre

1%

Keystone Theatrics

1%

Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

1%

Carlisle Theatre

1%

Millersville University’s All Campus Musical Organization

1%

Popovsky Performing Arts Studio

1%

Bucks County Playhouse

0%

Riverstage Community Theatre

0%

Reading Civic Theatre

0%

The Musical Box Theatre

0%

Gettysburg Community Theatre

