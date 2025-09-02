THE REVOLUTIONISTS Comes to the Gamut Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gamut Theatre will present an all-female production of Lauren Gunderson’s The Revolutionists, October 4 - 19 in Harrisburg. Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children’s Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company.

The Revolutionists tells the story of four women who lived boldly during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. In this fast-paced comedy they write, debate, murder, lose their heads, and try to beat back the extremist insanity of Paris in 1793. What was a hopeful revolution for the people is now sinking into hyper-violent hypocritical male rhetoric; how can a modern audience possibly relate?

The Revolutionists is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and fighting for freedom when it seems impossible.

This witty, punchy, and audacious comedy not only features an all female cast, but an all-female design team, distinguishing it from other productions. By having a team composed completely of women, it allows the artists to tell their stories unapologetically, on and off the stage.

“This show is about stories, and the importance of words,” said Kelli Kauterman, director of The Revolutionists. Olympe De Gouges, 18th century French playwright, wrestles with the ethics, challenges, and fears of being an artist engaged with activism. She knows that her words are what will be remembered– the stories she tells are what will be documented as history.

“Don’t settle for the story that they’re giving you,” she tells her companions – and the audience.

The Revolutionists challenges every audience member to consider the power of their own stories, and the history they can create with their own words. Now, more than ever, people need to know that their voices matter. It is time for women, and every other historically silenced group, to speak up and fight for humanity. While The Revolutionists is literally about women during the French Revolution, it’s really about how we all go about changing the world.

Whether you realize it or not, you are today's history and the historians. So, be a part of history. Be a revolutionist.

Tickets for The Revolutionists are “pick your seat, pick your price,” at a recommended price of $39 or discounted prices of $27 or $15.