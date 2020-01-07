Stage Door Series Presents JOURNEY TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH

Gamut Theatre's Stage Door Series is excited to present the radio play Journey to The Center of The Earth by Jules Verne, adapted by John de Lancie from the script by Nat Segaloff. The show runs January 17-26 with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. All tickets for Stage Door Series productions are BYOP (bring your own price), where any size donation at the door buys your ticket. For more information visit gamuttheatre.org or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

Dinosaurs, volcanoes, ancient Icelandic alchemy, and more await you in this radio-play adventure adapted from the classic, speculative-fiction novel by Jules Verne! Experience this epic journey in the comfort of our Capital Blue Cross Lobby with live, practical sound effects created onstage!

The Stage Door Series complements and builds upon Gamut's Main-stage season, through the presentation of engaging and educational workshop productions that highlight the essential elements of theatre: the text, the story, and the action. Stage Door productions have included radio theatre, staged readings, development of original works by local playwrights, and combat showcases; presented with the intention of reaching new audiences, involving new members of the arts community, and providing accessible theatrical experiences to the greater Harrisburg area.





