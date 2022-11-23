Santa Claus Is Coming To The Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center This Holiday Season

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nov. 23, 2022  

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau welcomes a special visitor to Festival of Trees-Santa Claus. Santa will be at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on Saturday, November 26, 11:30 AM-1:30 PM; Sunday, November 27, 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM; and Friday, December 2, 5 PM to 7 PM. Come see Santa and snap holiday pictures. Enjoy cookies and 51 beautifully decorated trees and 18 stunning wreaths. As always, there is no fee for Festival of Trees.

The Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center is helping Santa to collect "Letters to Santa." Children may bring already-written letters or write a letter to Santa at the 11/30 Visitors Center. The Visitors Center has everything to write that special letter--stationery, stickers, and envelopes. Most importantly, it has Santa's Mailbox. All letter writers will receive a reply from Santa, so please remember to include a return address on Letters to Santa.


The 2022 Franklin County Festival of Trees is the fourth annual event and the largest to date. Be sure to check out all the holiday fun, including:

  • Holiday train display, courtesy of Cumberland Valley Model Railroad Club
  • Old-fashioned Christmas programming in the video vault.
  • Coloring contest for children with a first prize of $50 and three honorable mentions of $20.
  • Take-away crafts-a new one for each day of Festival of Trees. Make one to take and another to decorate our Sharing the Heart of the Holiday Tree.

Festival of Trees is open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4:30 PM, except Thanksgiving Day and November 25. The Festival is open on Small Business Saturday, November 26 from 9 AM to 3 PM. Sunday hours are 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM on November 20 and November 27. There are no admission fees. The final day of Festival of Trees is Candle Night, December 2, in downtown Chambersburg. In addition to the beautifully lit trees of downtown, Main Street is lined with luminaries. Enjoy the sounds and smells of the holiday season, plus a Christmas Market near Brussels Café on North Main Street.

New in 2022, FCVB is joining forces with Homeless Matters and Grocery Outlet to bring another community connection to Festival of Trees by adding a 12-days of Christmas event called Sharing the Heart of the Holiday. Sharing the Heart of the Holiday is a giving and receiving event that features a collection of twelve items to support Franklin County residents that need a little help this holiday season, including coats for all ages, grocery gift cards, blankets, toys, baby items, gas cards, art supplies, and more.

For more about Festival of Trees, Sharing the Heart of the Holiday, and Santa at the 11/30 Visitors Center, visit www.ExploreFranklinPA.com or contact 717.552.2977 or 866.646.8060.



