Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center Parent's Holiday Night Out: Dr. Seuss' THE GRINCH

Children come dressed festive in your holiday attire. Have a night at the Ritz with no parents required!*

Nov. 10, 2022  

Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center Parent's Holiday Night Out: Dr. Seuss' THE GRINCH

Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center present A Holiday Parent's Night Out: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch.

Children come dressed festive in your holiday attire. Have a night at the Ritz with no parents required!*

You'll craft, and play games, not be bored in the least. Watch a movie with popcorn along with a hotdog feast!

Taking place Friday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 at Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center 222 Wyoming Ave, Scranton PA 18503. 570.252.4156 / RitzPAC.com.

Child 6+ $10. Child under 6 $5 (MUST be accompanied by adult). Sibling discount $8 per additional child. All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. . If you need ADA seating and use of our chairlift, please contact us ahead of your visit - 570.252.4156/ smelcher@ritzpac.com and we will reserve your seats. Please note that The Ritz was built in 1907 as a vaudeville theater. There are many steps to negotiate. Please let us know in advance if you will need assistance.

Additional concessions are available for sale through the Black Box Cafe. For ages 6 and up! Feel free to drop off your child with CaPAA staff. CaPAA's Staff & Interns provide the craft activities and supervision during the movie. All children MUST stay seated during the movie and listen to directions for the safety of the children present.




