Review: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Hanover Little Theatre

Based on the beloved comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schultz, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, with book, music, and lyrics by Clark Gesner, opened off-Broadway in 1967. After several tours, it opened on Broadway in 1971 and was later adapted for the TV in 1985. In 1999 it was revised with additional songs by Andrew Lippa and dialogue by Michael Mayer.

The show is basically a series of vignettes, making the audience feel like they’re seeing the Peanuts comic strip brought to life. The classic characters of Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Schroeder, Sally, and, of course, Snoopy, give the audience a glimpse into the hopes, dreams, thoughts, and feelings of a group of children dealing with school, family, friendships, and growing up. You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown is being presented by Hanover Little Theatre under the direction of Paul Norfolk with assistant director Douglas D. Cooper and music director Vanessa Rice through September 14.

This production is simply a joy to watch. The set (designed by Rene Delisle), costumes, and lighting (designed by Allisa Baker and Bob McCleary) are well-designed, reminding Peanuts fans of the comic strip and the many television specials. The sound (by Alexis Seidenstricker) is perfectly balanced. Scene changes are smooth and quick, keeping the pace of the production moving, and the choreography by Allisa Baker suits each character perfectly.

The cast features Justin Rosenberger as Charlie Brown, Jeff Swope as Linus, Ernie Kranias as Schroeder, Kaitlyn Ball as Lucy, Ashley Gerhardt as Sally, and Sara Myers-Finnegan as Snoopy. The cast brings an energy and sense of camaraderie to the stage that leaves everyone feeling nostalgic and uplifted.

Rosenberger is delightful as Charlie Brown, infusing the character with the trademark melancholy mixed with awkwardness and a dogged determination. His lovely voice is highlighted well in “The Kite”. Swope is hilarious as Linus, Lucy’s thumb-sucking blanket-loving little brother, and his performance of “My Blanket and Me”, in which he dances with his blanket, is an audience favorite. Kranias plays Schroeder with the seriousness the audience expects from this character. He really shines in his performance of “Beethoven Day”, which is just so much fun to experience. Ball’s Lucy is just as loud and assertive as the audience expects her to be. Her interactions with Charlie Brown, Linus, and Schroeder are beautifully acted, and her rendition of “Schroeder” fits the character perfectly. Gerhardt has impeccable comedic timing and line delivery as Charlie Brown’s younger sister Sally. Her dance performance in “Rabbit Chasing” and her vocal performance of “My New Philosophy” are highlights of the evening. Myers-Finnegan’s Snoopy is high-energy and adorable. Her beautiful, clear vocals and wide range make “Suppertime” a show-stopper. As the entire cast comes together to sing “Happiness”, the audience cannot help but feel happy.

If you could use an infusion of nostalgia and joy in your weekend, get your tickets for You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown at Hanover Little Theatre. Visit hanoverlittletheatre.com to get your tickets today.

