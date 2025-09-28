Review: THE WONDER IN ALICE at DreamWrights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DreamWrights is thrilled to present the world premiere of "The Wonder in Alice" from September 26th to October 5h under the direction of Gregory DeCandia. This unique adaptation of "Alice in Wonderland" was written by local playwright, Kate Brennan, and conceptualized by Gregory DeCandia. The original “Alice in Wonderland” story was written in 1865 by Lewis Carroll and is considered an example of literary nonsense that embraces nihilism and existentialism.

DreamWrights took an artistic approach similar to the interactive art of Meow Wolf, the American immersive art company founded in 2008. Groups are lead through different 5 different art installations- Rabbit Hole, Cheshire Cat, Caterpillar, Mad Hatter’s Hall, and Queen’s Court. It was amazing to see the art created by local artists from the community. Wandering up and around the DreamWright’s building will be a little disorienting, but that seems to be the appropriate way to begin a show like this. Instead of one Alice, you will meet 5 different Alices (Adventurous, Curious, Imaginative, Expressive, and Loquacious). Your favorites characters will be there as well including the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, The Cheshire Cat, the Caterpillar, and the Queen. There are also a lot of little bunnies running around the set as well!

The cast includes: Marley Bell / Camryn McCormick (ADDI), Anja Homberger / Sheridan Lowery (LOQI), Ella Jack / Ashlynn Leedy (IMAGIN), Brooklyn Chambers / Lorelei Drinkut (CURI), Andrew Texter (EX/ QUEEN/ LOUDSPEAKER), Sadie Jarmer (RINA/ WHITE RABBIT), Mylah Schmitt (EDI/ WHITE RABBIT), Soren Paleshi (CHARLIE/ WHITE RABBIT), Leo Crone (BEAU/ WHITE RABBIT), Sarah Garber (THE MAD HATTER/ TEACHER), Ruoxia Li (The Cheshire Cat/ JANITOR), and Anastasia Rosenbrien (THE CATERPILLAR/ LIBRARIAN).

The ensemble includes: Elizabeth Baker, Mary Baker, Olivia Baker, Briana Brindley, Sarah Crowther, Isabella Evans, Harper Guise, Juliette Guise, Elyssa Jack, Lacey Jarmer, Luna Jolley, Audrey Anne Kveragas, Hannah Keilholtz, Ramona Line, William Line, Lilyanna Martin, Vada McClair, Charlotte Melnyk, Devin Moyer, Adelaide Myers, Shanell Nelson, Arvin Paleshi, and Lucy Thompson.

The art installations were designed by Annelise Vuono & the Dreams in a Jar Mural Arts Camp (Rabbit Hole), The Nevin Family: Gretchen, Roo, Jack, Phillip & Riley Sue (Cheshire Cat), Sarah Noble & the students of Logos Academy (Caterpillar), Gregory & Ignacio DeCandia (Mad Hatter’s Hall), and DeMond B. Nason & the Building Wonderland Camp (Queen’s Court).

This is a family friendly show with a creative twist to beloved classic, interactive components, and heart warming message for our neurodivergent community. I enjoyed the immersive theatrical art, the theatre in the round set design, and contagious energy of the cast. Click on the link below for tickets and more information.

