Review: THE PRODUCERS at EPAC

If springtime is for Hitler, then summertime is for Ephrata. EPAC joyously brings the Mel Brooks classic. The Producers to our local stage. The Producers tells the story of a couple of scam artists looking to get rich by creating the biggest flop on the Broadway stage while pocketing their backers’ cash. However, much to their surprise and shock, their wacky Nazi musical, Springtime for Hitler becomes an instant smash hit.

Ironically, I think Springtime for Hitler shares a lot of DNA with a current smash Broadway comedy, Oh, Mary! Therefore, I wonder if a homoerotic historical farce no longer seems quite so absurd to current day theater patrons?

Marc Lubbers is expertly cast as Max Bialystock. Lubbers has great comic timing, and exudes the excessive confidence and charisma that the role requires. Matt Setzer is an excellent physical comic, and is convincing as anxious worry-wart, Leo Bloom.

Jordon Ross Weinhold and Jack Leonard are equally insane as flamboyant director, Roger De Bris and psychotic playwright, Franz Liebkind. Kudos to all those involved with the “pigeon puppets”, who provided one of the biggest laughs of the night! IYKYK.

Becca Goebel is charming as the sexy Ulla, and Carlos Kohls has a ball with the quirky Carmen Ghia character.

The Producers has a very large and active ensemble, and EPAC was more than up to the challenge. The 17 ensemble members played a bunch of wacky roles including Village People rejects, tap-dancing Nazis, and horny grandmas. It looks like so much fun.

This show was expertly co-directed by Edward R. Fernandez and Reji Woods. Fernandez and Woods have a consistent and detailed vision for the show and understand the silliness of the material. Mel Brooks would be proud.

