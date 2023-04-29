Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SIDE SHOW at Theatre Harrisburg

Audiences can catch this thought-provoking show through May 14th

Apr. 29, 2023  

Side Show is loosely based on the lives of conjoined twins Daisy and Violet Hilton. The show, with book and lyrics by Bill Russell and music by Henry Krieger, first opened on Broadway in 1997, followed by a revival in 2014. While it enjoyed positive reviews, Side Show did not last long on Broadway. However, this intensely emotional show featuring themes of difference, abuse and exploitation, homophobia, racism, ableism, and acceptance of oneself and of others, has become a "cult classic". Side Show wows audiences with its incredible music and complex story that is filled with both triumphs and heartache. Theatre Harrisburg brings Side Show to life under the direction of Eric Pope at The Whitaker Center through May 14th.

From the costumes and makeup to the set, lighting, and music, this production is larger than life, engaging the senses and drawing the audience into the riveting story. The staging and choreography are brilliant, using the stage and the levels of the set to full advantage while creating natural movement. The sound balance between the music and the singers is perfect, and the lighting highlights the emotional atmosphere of each scene.

The cast is simply incredible. There is not a single weak link. The Side Show performers and ensemble include Chris Aulbach (ensemble/doctor, Cossack man vocal), Huy Nguyen (Dog Boy/Houdini/Ray), Jacob Carmack (Geek), Randy Stamm (Roustabout), Rachel Elizabeth Potter (Human Pin Cushion), Aiden Storm (3-Legged Man), Marisa Keener (Auntie/Bearded Lady), Lauren Kutz (Venus De Milo), Heather Coughlin (Half Man/Half Woman), Hannah Paymer (Tattoo Girl), Daniel Bixler (Lizard Man), Bryden McCurdy (Fortune Teller), and Brendan Christ (Roustabout). These actors work wonderfully well together, creating a feeling of family, love, support, and acceptance among the Side Show performers. Even when they disagree about what is best for the Hilton sisters, their differing opinions come from a place of love and concern for their happiness and success. The harmonies are spot on, particularly in "Come Look at the Freaks", "Say Goodbye to the Side Show", and "New Year's Eve". Each of these actors take on multiple roles throughout the show and are utterly believable in each one.

Joseph Durika (Sir), David Payne (Jake), Joel Colvin (Buddy Foster), Thomas Dougherty (Terry Connor), Ashley Parson (Daisy Hilton), and Nicole Hall (Violet Hilton) round out the cast. These all-star performers elevate this production even further with their stage presence, emotional interactions, and exceptional vocals. Durika brings out the showmanship of Sir in the opening number, inviting the audience to the side show, and his ability to highlight Sir's menacing and abusive nature is difficult to watch because of how realistic it is. He is the perfect counter to David Payne's gentle, protective Jake, who treats the Hilton girls as real treasures. Payne's vocals on "The Devil You Know" and "You Should Be Loved" are strong and smooth, and the emotion he puts into his voice gives the audience chills.

Joel Colvin and Thomas Dougherty are a delightful duo as Buddy and Terry. Their interactions with one another and with the twins draw out the complexity in the characters and their emotions. Colvin's performance in "Buddy's Confession" is heart-wrenching, and he carries those emotions through the end of the show. Dougherty's performance as Terry is phenomenal, with his gorgeous, classical, strong vocals particularly highlighted on "Private Conversation". Real life twins Ashley Parson and Nicole Hall embody Daisy and Violet. They do a wonderful job at emphasizing the differences between each of the girls with their facial expressions and tone of voice, especially in songs such as "Like Everyone Else" and "Stuck With You/Leave Me Alone". Their performances of "Who Will Love Me As I Am?" and "I Will Never Leave You" are emotional and mesmerizing.

Theatre Harrisburg's production of Side Show is thought-provoking and hauntingly beautiful. Audiences can catch this show through May 14th by visiting Click Here.

Photo by Chris Guerrisi




From This Author - Andrea Stephenson

Andrea Stephenson’s love of music and theatre was nurtured by her parents. She started performing as a singer and actor in elementary school, and her passion for the performing arts grew thro... (read more about this author)


April 29, 2023

