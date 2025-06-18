Review: MOM'S GIFT at Hanover Little Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Phil Olson’s award-winning play Mom’s Gift was first performed at the Lonny Chapman Group Repertory Theatre in Los Angeles in 2013. Audiences are introduced to a family dealing with the death of a loved one, new relationships and revelations, and old resentments. It is a comedy that is filled with heart. Hanover Little Theatre presents Mom’s Gift June 20-29, under the direction of Mathew Barninger with stage manager Nancy Wege and producers Douglas Cooper and Deborah Williams.

As the curtains open, a beautiful porch and living room are revealed. Mathew Barninger and Art Rathell have designed a colorful and welcoming set (constructed and painted by Jonathan Carbaugh, Vigil Dewhurst, Travis McCartney, Dave Miller, Carmela Champ, Courtney McDougall, Sara Myers, Ana Rosenbrien, Zachary Willging, George Williamson, and Suzanne Williamson), making the audience feel as though they are truly getting a glimpse into the life of a real family. The costumes give the audience a sense of each character’s personality, and they are wonderfully well color-coordinated. Lighting design by Bob McCleary adds to the mood of each scene. Light board operator Joan Crooks and sound board operator Jonathan Carbaugh are on point, making sure that the cast looks and sounds their best.

The cast features Sheryl Rade and Elizabeth Buff Wills as Mrs. Norquist, Zachary Willging as Kevin, Stephanie A. McCartney as Trish, Kelsey Kohler as Brittney, Dave Miller as Dad, Suzanne Williamson as Mom, and Ana Rosenbrien as Kat. The evening this reviewer saw the show Wills played Mrs. Norquist, the nosey and often inappropriate neighbor who is heard but never seen. Wills has perfect line delivery, enabling the audience to form of picture in their minds of the unseen neighbor. Her verbal interactions with Kat and Kevin are side-splittingly funny.

Williging’s Kevin brings a sense of practicality and normalcy to the family drama. He plays the character with lovely nuance, blending the self-confidence of the successful man he has become with the awkwardness of the neighbor boy he once was with a crush on Kat. McCartney takes on the role of Trish, the woman who took care of Mom before she died and who harbors a secret of her own. McCartney’s Trish is compassionate and interested in those around her, yet filled with uncertainty about when to reveal her secret.

Kohler gives one of this reviewer’s favorite performances of the evening as Brittney, Kat’s sister. Kohler’s facial expressions and body language convince everyone that Brittney is a sweet, naïve, less-than-intelligent young woman who needs guidance and protecting. She’s so convincing that the revelation of the truth about Brittney comes as a complete shock—a delightful twist that fully draws the audience in. Miller’s Dad is earnest and emotional. His interactions with McCartney’s Trish, Kohler’s Brittney, and Rosenbrien’s Kat are endearing. To say too much more about his performance would give away too much of the story, but just be prepared with the tissues for act two.

Williamson gives a wonderful performance as Mom or, rather, as the ghost of Mom, whom only Kat can see. Williamson’s comedic chops are on display as she and Rosenbrien navigate the play’s witty banter with excellent timing and delivery. Rosenbrien’s Kat is strong, book-smart, guarded, sarcastic, and resentful. She pulls the whole story together as her character’s arrival at Dad’s birthday party is the catalyst for Mom’s ghostly visit, the revelation of many secrets, and the unraveling of old misunderstandings. Rosenbrien has tremendous stage presence, and she keeps the action moving.

Mom’s Gift is a play that combines comedy with genuine emotion, and the team at Hanover Little Theatre present the story in an authentic way that will have audiences laughing and crying. Visit hanoverlittletheatre.com for more information and to get your tickets today!

