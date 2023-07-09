Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL at Various Harrisburg Venues

The Final Day of Fringe!

By: Jul. 09, 2023

Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL at Various Harrisburg Venues

The final day of the Harrisburg Fringe Festival was just as exciting as the previous days. Inspite of the rain, there were full houses for many of the performances, and audiences and artists alike were enthusiastic and ready for another day to “do something weird.” I was able to squeeze five performances in on this last day of Fringe.

Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL at Various Harrisburg Venues Pyre by Tyler Joseph Rossi is presented by The Orpheus Theatre Company and stars Megan Albasi, Caitlin Hughes, Devin Palmieri, Tyler Joseph Rossi, Sam Shea, and Katherine Campbell Rossi. The play takes place in Scotland in 1614 and explores questions of religion, heaven, hell, angels, demons, and much more. The lighting and sound create the perfect atmosphere, heightening the creepiness of the demons and the tensions of the storyline. The acting is tremendous-- there is not a single weak link in the cast. If you enjoy horror stories along the lines of The Rite and The Exorcist, this is the show for you!Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL at Various Harrisburg Venues

Nobody Likes You When You're 23 (or 24): A Neo-Futurist Show by Alexandra Johnson is a delightful example of a Neo-Futurist performance. It is witty and relatable, genuine and engaging. Anyone who has wondered what a Neo-Futurist play is should see this performance. Keep your eyes open for future productions from Johnson and Cool It Cowboy Production Co.

Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL at Various Harrisburg Venues Artist's Care by Erin Shellenberger and featuring Brad Barkdoll is an authentic, thoughtful presentation about mental health and the arts. Shellenberger shares her own story and her research that has arisen from it with courage, humility, and humor. This is a topic of utmost importance for the artistic community.

The Gospel According To...by Regina Gail Malloy is a storyReview: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL at Various Harrisburg Venues of faith, redemption, and salvation. Malloy's one-woman show is an emotional journey that is heartbreaking, uplifting, and inspiring. Her soaring voice embodies the emotions and brings the audience to its feet.

Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL at Various Harrisburg Venues Paranoia, presented by Clothespin Ensemble, is a new musical written by Sydney E. Crutcher, Jeremy Berdin, and director Jimmy Kohlmann. For Fringe these artists condense the full-length musical into a staged singing featuring Brittany Grove, Maggie Haynes, Adria McGarry, Brian Silva, Jimmy Kohlmann, Jeremy Berdin, and Sydney E. Crutcher. The story is relatable, exploring social, academic, and emotional pressures of high school. The music is memorable, as are the voices performing it. The actors demonstrate wonderful versatility as they take on multiple characters. Having seen this performance, I cannot wait to someday see the entire musical!

The inaugural Harrisburg Fringe Festival introduced audiences to so many wonderful artists. The variety and level of talent was awe-inspiring. The Festival could not have happened without the tireless work of the Fringe Committee (Dr. Kimeka Campbell, Chris Gibson, Brianna Dow, Robert Campbell, Charles Hooker, Patrick Hughes, Rachel Landon, Jeff Luttermoser, David Richwine, Sarah Scholl, Jo Terranova), 717Arts, and organizations such as Open Stage, Midtown Cinema, YPOC Harrisburg, Gamut Theatre, The Millworks, Greenhouse Hub, Narçisse Theatre Company, Festival Sponsor Zeroday Brewing Co., and a legion of highly dedicated volunteers. Everyone involved with Fringe deserves a round of applause. This reviewer can’t wait to see what is in store for future Harrisburg Fringe Festivals. To support the Fringe Festival, visit https://www.hbgfringe.com/support or https://717arts.org/.



