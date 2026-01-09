Gamut Theatre Group To Present Shakespeare's HAMLET

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gamut Theatre Group will present a 90-minute adaptation of William Shakespeare’s HAMLET, adapted and directed by Melissa Nicholson, for a limited public engagement at Gamut Theatre in Harrisburg. Performances will take place January 23–25 in the Black Box Theatre at 15 N. 4th Street.

One of the most influential tragedies in the English language, Hamlet examines philosophy, revenge, mortality, madness, and suicide. Gamut Theatre’s interpretation focuses on these enduring themes, inviting audiences to consider how thought, perception, and power shape human action, culminating in the play’s enduring question: “To be, or not to be?”

The production is part of the Harrisburg Shakespeare Company’s long-running Educational Engagement program, which has presented classic Shakespeare works in schools, libraries, and community spaces since 2004. For one weekend only, this touring-style production will be available to the general public. The Harrisburg Shakespeare Company is one of the two resident companies that make up Gamut Theatre Group, alongside Popcorn Hat Players Children’s Theatre.

Recommended for ages 12 and up, the 90-minute staging is designed to be highly accessible, blending Shakespeare’s original text with modern narration to connect key scenes into a clear and cohesive story. The production is performed by six members of Gamut’s core company and features stylized stage combat, including duels with machetes and rapiers, alongside the play’s iconic soliloquies and dramatic confrontations.

HAMLET will be performed Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are offered on a “pick your seat, pick your price” model, with a recommended price of $39 and discounted options at $27 and $15. Tickets and additional information are available through the Gamut Theatre box office or by calling (717) 238-4111.