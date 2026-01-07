Fulton Theatre To Present EVERY BRILLIANT THING By Duncan Macmillan

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Fulton Theatre will present the next installment of the Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series, the critically-acclaimed, one-person play Every Brilliant Thing. Set in the intimate Tell Studio Theatre, this uniquely immersive, one-man production tackles the serious topic of depression and suicide with a powerful, funny, and ultimately hopeful perspective.

Written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, the play invites the audience to help tell the story of a person who starts compiling a list of everything brilliant thing in the world to help their mother overcome her depression. From "ice cream" to "things with stripes," the list becomes a profound and life-affirming testament to the power of human connection and finding joy in the everyday.

Lancaster favorite Andrew Kindig stars in this touching piece, with Luke Reed as his understudy. The production is directed by Kate Galvin.

The production team for Every Brilliant Thing includes Kate Galvin as Director, Dale Hamby as Scenic Designer, Eliza McCann as Costume Designer, Marla Alden as Lighting Designer, AJ Robbins as Sound Designer, Katelin Walsko as Props Designer, Joey Abramowicz as Fulton Casting Associate, Cody Smith as Production Stage Manager, and Marc Robin, Executive Artistic Producer.

Running January 16 - February 1, 2026. Tickets and information available at thefulton.org or by calling the Box Office at (717) 397-7425.