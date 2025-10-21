Puscifer Comes to the Hershey Theatre in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Puscifer, the multi-dimensional band featuring Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, announced their “Normal Isn’t” tour will visit Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m.

Puscifer is a band of three creative confidants who fuse music, performance and visual art into a singular experience. Over the years, Puscifer has carved an indelible mark on the cultural landscape, releasing a series of acclaimed albums, selling out famed venues, appearing on the lineups of Coachella, Bonnaroo and other major festivals, and even curating their own touring festival, Sessanta.

The group’s upcoming tour celebrates their first new album in over five years, “Normal Isn’t.” The record channels the post-punk influences that shaped the members’ early musical experiences, while pushing into darker, more guitar-driven territory.