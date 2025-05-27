 tracking pixel
Photos: ALIBI At Bristol Riverside Theatre

Previews begin on May 27 at Bristol Riverside Theatre.

By: May. 27, 2025
Bristol Riverside Theatre will present (120 Radcliffe St, Bristol, PA 19007)! Alibi, a sharp and stylish adaptation of legendary mystery  writer Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, begins previews May 27 at Bristol Riverside Theatre, with Opening Night on May 29. See photos from the production.

BRT’S Co-producing  Director, Ken Kaissar, takes the helm on this new production of the murder mystery classic, adapted by Amy Kaissar, BRT’s other Co-producing Director.  

The brilliant Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot is played by Philadelphia favorite, Benjamin Lloyd, joined by a standout cast  of more than 20 principal actors and local community members, coming together for a rare and exciting  collaboration—BRT’s first community-integrated production since The Christians in 2019. 

“We love having the enthusiasm of community members on our stage,” said director Ken Kaissar. “Our  regulars work on plays every day, but it’s a unique experience for community members, and they get to  see firsthand what goes into every production. They definitely come out of it having a deeper  appreciation of and connection with live theatre.” 

Set in a seemingly quiet English village, Alibi begins as Poirot settles into retirement hoping for peace and  quiet. But when his neighbor Sir Roger Ackroyd (Johnny Fernandez) is murdered under suspicious  circumstances, Poirot is drawn back into action. With secrets, blackmail, and betrayal around every  corner, every character becomes a suspect—and any detail could be the clue that cracks the case. 

Alibi is named for a 1928 by Michael Morton adaptation of The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, a novel by the  British crime writer, Christie. This new version features an all-star cast, who are beloved by audiences  from past BRT shows including Miche Braden (Chicken & Biscuits), Lea DiMarchi (Venus in Fur), Scott  Langdon (Big: The Musical), Benjamin Lloyd (A Christmas Story, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Gypsy, Up),  Danny Vaccaro (Time Stands Still, Man of La Mancha, Rumors, Lost in Yonkers, Tuesdays with  Morrie and Little Shop of Horrors), and Carl Wallnau (Clue, The Sunshine Boys, Triumph of Love, Witness  for the Prosecution, What You Will). 

Alibi also features newcomers to the BRT stage including stage and television actors Johnny Fernandez, Beethovan Oden, and Marcus Troy and New York-based actors Peter Kendall, Jasmine Pierce and Jackie  Schram.

Performing alongside the principal cast are community cast members Richard Adamczyk, David Cashell,  Miranda Cruz, Cynthia Delorenzo, Will Galbreath, Carmen Harris, Frank Haynes, Ziatin Ivanov, Keith  Johnson, Cindy Kahmar, Dara Leshine, Margo Malcom, Jamie Margraff, Ronald E. Pae, Terry Scullion,  Lyn Yetto, Jane Zakrzewski, along with youth performers Molly Balcer, Spencer Diopolo, Sarah Feily,  Marabella Galanti, Annalise Geist, Zata Jackson, and Luke VanBuskirk. The community cast was  selected from over 75 auditioners ranging in age from under 10 to over 80. 

The Creative Team features Associate Director Teayra Bowden, Set Designer Shawn Lewis, Lighting  Designer Conor Mulligan, Costume Designer Linda Bee Stockton, and Sound Designer Ryk Lewis. 

Alibi opens with preview performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28. Bristol  Borough residents can receive $5 tickets for preview performances courtesy of Bristol Borough Council.  The opening night show is set for 8 p.m. Friday, May 29 with remaining performances of Alibi scheduled  for 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 8 p.m. Saturdays through June 15. Matinees are offered at  2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays.  

Tickets are $15 to $52 and may be purchased online, at 215-785-0100, brtstage.org, or by visiting the  box office at 120 Radcliffe Street between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. (excluding all holidays), Monday through Friday. Bristol Township residents are welcome to $10 tickets while supplies last, courtesy of Flager &  Associates, PC available with valid proof of residency. 



