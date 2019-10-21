Photo Flash: THE BIG BAD WOLF Comes to The Heritage Center Theatre

THE BIG BAD WOLF is an Adult Fairy Tale About Fear, Forgiveness and Sexual Identity. Emmy Award-winning writer Christopher Canaan has penned a "deliciously naughty" comedy about famed fairy tale characters in their later years.

When the Big Bad Wolf and his "hench wolf," Wayne, escape from the Moscow Zoo's prison, they hunt down those who testified in court against them: Peter (of Peter and the Wolf fame), Red Riding Hood, Sig Pig (the sole survivor of The Three Little Pigs) and the Boy Who Cried Wolf.

The wolves' prey barricade themselves inside a fortress, but nothing stops the Big Bad Wolf. The play performs on The Heritage Center Theatre stage in Morrisville, PA. Co-Starring David Sullivan, Righteous Jolly, John Helmke, Emily Perry, Paul Frank and Nyiema Lunsford. Produced by Cheryl Doyle. Directed by Joe Doyle. Stage managed by Renée Root. Costume and set design by Cheryl Doyle. Lighting design by Andrena Wishnie. Sound design by Chris Root.

Call the nonprofit ActorsNET at 215-295-3694 or email actorsnet@aol.com. On-line tickets can be purchased via www.brownpapertickets.com.





