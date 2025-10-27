Penn State Centre Stage's CRAZY FOR YOU Now on Stage at the Playhouse Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Penn State Centre Stage, in the College of Arts and Architecture, is presenting “Crazy for You”— music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin, book by Ken Ludwig — directed by Christine O'Grady, with music direction by Darren Cohen and choreography by Michele Dunleavy.

Put on your dancing shoes and step back into the Roaring Twenties with “Crazy for You,” the Tony Award-winning, toe-tapping romantic musical comedy that has charmed audiences around the globe. Bursting with Gershwin favorites including “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “I Got Rhythm,” and “Embraceable You,” this high-energy production delivers dazzling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy, and fun for the whole family.

“Our first musical of the season is a joyful celebration of music, dance, and design that showcases what it takes to create theatre at its highest level,” said Artistic Director A. Kikora Franklin. “A production of this scale depends on the talent and passion of our student performers, designers, and craftspeople, along with the artistry and expertise of our faculty, staff, and creative team. Every element—from choreography and performance to scenic, costume, lighting, sound, and stage management—reflects the collaborative spirit of our School.”

Franklin added, “Theatre is an inherently interdisciplinary art form, bringing together countless moving parts—many unseen by the audience—into a seamless whole. What you see on stage represents months of planning, design, rehearsal, and coordination: a living example of the craft, collaboration, and creativity we value deeply in the School of Theatre and the College of Arts and Architecture.”

Productions like Crazy for You are made possible through the extraordinary talent within the School of Theatre community and the generosity of those who support Penn State Centre Stage. The School is especially grateful to the Leone Family Foundation and to Jeane and Richard Singer for their contributions to this production. Their support—and that of many others—helps ensure that Penn State students continue to learn, create, and share transformative experiences with audiences.

Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m., with matinees at 2:00 p.m. Evening tickets are $32; previews and matinees are $27; and student tickets are $19.