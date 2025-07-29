Paper Doll Ensemble To Premiere PINKY PROMISE AtÂ Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paper Doll Ensemble will present the world premiere of Pinky Promise as part of the 2025 Philadelphia Fringe Festival, running September 18–21 at Plays & Players Theatre’s Skinner Studio.

Created through the ensemble’s signature collaborative devising process, this original work explores the tangled emotional world of three 12-year-old girls at summer camp in 2005, capturing the raw comedy and heartbreak of growing up.

Directed by Carly L. Bodnar with original music by Marcia Ferguson, Pinky Promise stars adult performers Grayce Carson, Sara Quagliata, and Simi Toledano as Heidi, Miriam, and Phoebe. Through surreal visuals, physical comedy, and nostalgic details—think hobby horses and pinky swears—the play blurs the lines between childhood memory and lived experience in a uniquely theatrical coming-of-age story.

Performances will take place September 18 at 7pm, September 19 at 7pm, September 20 at 2pm and 7pm, and September 21 at 2pm at Plays & Players Theatre (1714 Delancey Place, 3rd Floor). For more information, visit paperdollensemble.com.

