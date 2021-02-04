NPR's Ophira Eisenberg Hosts Bucks County Playhouse WORD OF MOUTH Storytelling Show

Bucks County Playhouse moves its popular story-telling series, "Word of Mouth," to the cultural arts platform Stellar (StellarTickets.com). Its first edition, "Word of Mouth: Fast Forward" will live stream on February 28 at 7pm, with replays on demand.

Hosted by renowned storyteller, Michaela Murphy, the Playhouse's Director of Education, and NPR's Ophira Eisenberg, "Word of Mouth: Fast Forward" will feature three highly acclaimed storytellers: Jackie Hoffman, best known for her Emmy-nominated role of "Mamacita" from FX's "Feud: Betty and Joan;" Eric Woodall, resident director for the Broadway touring and Las Vegas productions of "Mamma Mia!;" and Eric Rutherford a model, content creator and outspoken advocate for living your best life at any age.

"What is storytelling? This is not a monologue or someone reading from a page. This is storytelling in its truest sense, connecting to another person and telling them a well-crafted story about something important that happened and potentially how it changed the direction of your life," said Ophira Eisenberg. "It's sitting down with a curious friend. In this instance, the audience becomes the room full of curious friends. There's a real authenticity about the dialogue and the interaction between storyteller and audience."

"If you told me when I first met Ophira 17 years ago that the stories we were telling on stage we'd be telling online to a national audience, it would have seemed so futuristic. But now we have the ability to share such amazing stories with a larger audience and that is very exciting," said Michaela Murphy. "One of the reasons we present this program with a split screen is that we wanted to preserve what we loved best about storytelling of the old days, which is the intimacy that is fostered between the community of storytellers and the audience reacting to the story."

Tickets to the streaming performance of "Word of Mouth: Fast Forward" are $15 and are available at StellarTickets.com. For complete details, please visit BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.